- Shell companies, common fund diversion platform in school job and ration distribution cases: ED
- Vistara launches direct flight to Hong Kong
- Private Bus Fire Tragedy: 42 People escaped unhurt
- Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial slump more than 11% after weak results
- Himachal to promote amateur radio to handle exigency
- Sought 15 days, granted 1: Raj CM's son Vaibhav on ED questioning
- Now BharatPe’s chief product officer Ankur Jain moves on
- National Games 2023: With a shot in the arm, Beach football ready for the next plunge
- AP High Court reserves verdict in Naidu's interim bail plea, to announce tomorrow
- Suspending MP has ‘serious repercussions’, observes SC on Raghav Chadha’s suspension from RS
Dhanteras 2023: Which Jewellery Pieces Should You Invest During Dhanteras?
Dhanteras, an important Hindu festival that marks the beginning of Diwali, is traditionally celebrated with the purchase of precious items, especially gold and silver. At the same time, many consider these purchases to be auspicious and a symbol of prosperity, it is essential to make informed decisions. Let’s explore which jewellery pieces you should consider investing in this Dhanteras.
1. Gold coins and bars
Gold has always been the preferred choice when it comes to Dhanteras. Gold coins and bars can be an excellent decision for your financial future.
2. Diamond jewellery
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend and also a wise investment. Diamonds are known for their lasting value and are often considered a haven asset. Opt for a classic diamond solitaire ring, elegant diamond earrings or a timeless diamond necklace to enhance your Dhanteras celebration.
3. Antique and heritage pieces
Antique and heritage jewellery pieces are a testament to craftsmanship and history. Investing in such unique pieces not only adds value to your collection but also allows you to own a piece from the past.
4. Gemstone Jewellery
Coloured gemstones such as sapphires, rubies and emeralds have always been prized for their beauty and rarity. A splendid selection of gemstone jewellery can be a valuable addition to your investment portfolio. These vibrant gemstones often increase in value over time, making them the perfect choice for Dhanteras.
5. Temple Jewellery
For those who appreciate tradition and spirituality, temple jewellery is an excellent choice, crafted with intricate details and a tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage. These pieces not only have sentimental value but also constitute unique investments.
6. Custom-made pieces
Please consider investing in custom-made pieces that resonate with your style. These pieces not only reflect your personality but also have sentimental and financial value.
Dhanteras is not just about buying jewellery; It’s about making smart investments in assets that appreciate over time. This Dhanteras, make a statement with your investments and adorn yourself with timeless treasures from jewellery.