Discovering Millet: A Kitchen Staple for Everyday Cooking

Millets have a remarkable history of nourishing children in India. Traditionally, millet-based porridges, like ragi porridge, were a common choice - because these porridges were easy to digest and provided essential nutrients for growing children.

A staple in Indian cuisine for centuries, the resurgence of millets is not just a nutritional revolution but can be a culinary adventure. One of the most common ways millets find their way into Indian kitchens is through rotis. Jowar, bajra, and ragi flours can be mixed with wheat flour to create a healthier, gluten-free alternative and flavourful traditional twist to chapatis. These millet-based rotis are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients.

Millets shine as breakfast options for kids, and add a healthy twist to desserts, with healthy natural sugar replacements such as Jaggery. Ragi, or finger millet, can be used to make delicious dosas and idlis. Its high calcium content makes it a great choice for children. Foxtail millet on the other hand, can be made into upma, and loaded with vegetables.

Adding millets to children's food in India can be a delightful journey of discovery that combines nutrition and creativity. Starting with familiar dishes and favourites is the way to go. It might take a few tries for them to acquire a taste for it but be patient - Fun colours, and flavours children know and love, can also help children learn to love the flavour and texture of millets.

Introducing millets to children's snacks is one of our own favourite ways to introduce these supergrains to our kids. Adding to the range of healthy foods that we make for children’s mealtime options, we’ve recently launched a new millet based variety of a much-loved time kids’ snack - Instant Noodles. Made with Jowar (Millet) and wholegrains, our version of this kids’ favourite is free of ultra-processed maida, air-dried (not fried), and free of preservatives.

Anushka Sharma, Slurrp Farm Investor and Brand Ambassador, and Bollywood Actor, says, “By offering these nutritious, millet-based Instant Noodles, Slurrp Farm is bringing a healthier twist to a beloved childhood classic. It's all about making wholesome choices accessible and enjoyable for both kids and parents. This nutritious option is something I am happy to be a part of, and it reflects our commitment to promoting better choices for families”.

“We’ve always believed in introducing healthy foods and supergrains to kids through the things they love to eat, and we are excited to launch Slurrp Farm’s new Instant Noodles introducing a nutritious, and delicious, millet-based option in this hugely popular category. Our new Instant Noodles brings health-conscious Indian parents a zero junk, nutrient and fibre rich version of one of kids’ most loved tiffin, and snack time, foods. While instant noodles are often fried, Slurrp Farm’s are air-dried. Made with Jowar (Millet) and wholegrains they are free of maida and preservatives,” Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, Co-Founders, Wholsum Foods – Parent Company of Slurrp Farm.