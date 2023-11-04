Diwali 2023: How To Make Your Deepavali Celebrations Eco-Friendly

Deepavali or Diwali, the much-loved festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 12, 2023. Every year, India's most awaited festival is preceded by decorating homes with bright lights or rangolis, bursting of crackers and the exchange of gifts between loved ones. Now, new traditions like Diwali taash parties or dance parties have also become common in many states.

Say NO to crackers

The first and most important thing one can do to make their Diwali celebrations better for the environment is to refuse the use of crackers of any kind. Reports have shown that the air quality index (AQI) worsens around Diwali due to extensive use of crackers.

If you want to use cookies, choose the "green" cookies designed by the National Institute of Engineering and Environmental Research. These “green” cookies are made with less polluting ingredients and emit less noise compared to normal cookies.

Give ecological gifts

Choose gifts that are made from organic or eco-friendly material. Instead of using plastic gift wrapping, use recycled wrapping paper or use newspapers to package your gifts. You also have to be careful when giving. Avoid giving useless or obligatory gifts that the recipient will not use. It's better to ask your loved ones what they want. You can also simply give them a gift card, money, or plants.

Donate old things

Diwali is also a time of deep cleaning and throwing away things that no longer serve you. However, instead of adding unused items to landfills, you can donate them and give them a new life. There are non-profit organisations that accept old clothes and shoes. You can donate old appliances or electronics to organizations like Karma Recycling and ExtraCarbon. The process of segregating materials and donating them can be time-consuming but ultimately satisfying.

Making Rangoli with Natural Elements

Replace chemical colours with natural ingredients like rose petals and marigolds. Adopt traditional Rangoli making techniques that use elements like flowers, flour, roli, turmeric and leaves. Rangolis made of synthetic colours may look more vibrant, but these colours eventually end up polluting the soil and water table/water table after they are washed away after Diwali.