Diwali 2023: Kali Puja in Bengal to Pathar Ka Mela in Himachal, special rituals across India

Diwali is one of the most important Hindu festivals of the year. It is an occasion of lights that commemorates the triumph of good over evil and the triumph of light over darkness. Diwali is celebrated on the fifteenth day of the month of Kartik according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival of lights will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12 of this year. The auspicious event usually lasts for five days and each day has its own meaning and traditions. However, there are some special rituals observed in some parts of the country.

Bandi Chhor Diwas

In parts of Punjab, the occasion of Diwali coincides with Bandi Chhor Diwas. It is believed that due to the Guru's growing popularity and influence, Emperor Jahangir imprisoned him. The Sikh festival of Bandi Chhor Diwas commemorates his liberation from Gwalior Fort. Like Diwali, this occasion is marked by lighting of diyas in homes and gurudwaras, bursting of crackers, gifting and feasting.

Kali Puja

While goddess Lakshmi is worshiped according to Diwali rituals, eastern India, particularly West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, worships goddess Kali. Kali Puja is performed to seek the help of the goddess to defeat evil and obtain blessings from her for happiness, health, money and peace in life. The rituals are performed at night and devotees do puja with red hibiscus flowers, which are believed to be their favourite.

Firecrackers to each other

In certain areas of Gujarat, people throw lit firecrackers at each other. While it may seem dangerous, it is considered one of the ancient distinctive Diwali rituals of Panchmahal village. Meanwhile, during Diwali, some Gujarati households leave a ghee-lit diya burning throughout the night. The remains of the diyas are used the next morning to make kajal, which women apply on their eyes. This is considered a particularly auspicious custom that can bring wealth to the home.

Pathar Ka Mela

In Dhami, Himachal Pradesh, a stone pelting event known as “Pathar Ka Mela” takes place, and being stoned during the festivities is considered lucky. Every year after Diwali, two groups of villagers gather to throw stones at each other, and the blood collected from those who are injured is used to apply tilak to the idol of goddess Kali in a neighbouring temple according to tradition.

Kauriya Kathi

People of Odisha celebrate Kauriya Kathi, a ceremony in which they honor their ancestors, on Diwali day. During the ceremony, jute stalks are burned to create fire as a signal to summon the ancestors. They seek blessings from their ancestors, who are supposed to live in heaven.