Diwali Greetings 2023: Heartfelt Wishes and Messages to send family and friends
Happy Diwali 2023! On Sunday, November 12, let's celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Wishing you lots of joy and...
Happy Diwali 2023! On Sunday, November 12, let's celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Wishing you lots of joy and prosperity on this special day!
Happy Diwali 2023! Diwali is associated to goddess Lakshmi, who brings prosperity, and Ganesha, who is the god of wisdom and helps remove obstacles.
The most important festival of the year is coming soon. Diwali will be celebrated across India on Sunday, November 12, to show the triumph of good over bad and light over darkness.
Diwali is a special festival that connects with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Ganesha, the god of wisdom and obstacle remover. It's also a time to celebrate when Lord Rama came back to his kingdom in Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana after beating Ravana and spending 14 years away.
Here are some wishes you can share with friends and family on WhatsApp and social media on this special occasion:
Happy Diwali 2023: Warm Wishes
Sending heartfelt Diwali wishes to you and your loved ones!
1)On this joyous occasion of Diwali, may your life be illuminated with happiness, prosperity, and blessings. Wishing you a wonderful Diwali celebration with your dear ones.
2)May the Goddess of wealth and the God of Knowledge bestow their choicest blessings upon you.
3)Let's embrace the true spirit of this Festival of Lights.
4)May the enchanting festival of lights fill your days with endless moments of joy and love.
Diwali 2023: Thoughtful Messages
1)As the lamps glow brightly, may Goddess Lakshmi dispel all troubles from your life. May you be surrounded by happiness, good health, and abundance. Happy Diwali!
2)May Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, shower you with prosperity. Wishing you a blissful Diwali filled with abundance.
3)May the radiance of millions of lamps bring lasting joy, prosperity, health, and wealth to you and your family. Warm wishes for a very Happy Diwali.
4)Celebrate this auspicious occasion by spreading peace and goodwill. Have a joyous Diwali!
5)May the Diwali festivities fill your heart with unending joy and brighten your life. Wishing you a very Happy Diwali!