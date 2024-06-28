DJ NAD to set the night on fire at Club Rogue

Nagma Ashraf Daula, popularly known as DJ NAD, is all set to electrify the dance floor at Club Rogue in Gachibowli on the 28th of June. Renowned for her pulsating beats and dynamic mixes, DJ NAD has carved a niche for herself in the world of electronic dance music. With a career that spans over a decade, she has become a household name in the clubbing scene, known for her ability to blend various genres and keep the crowd moving.

DJ NAD's rise to fame has been nothing short of spectacular. Starting her journey in small local clubs, she quickly gained recognition for her unique sound and energetic performances. Her music is a fusion of EDM, house, and Bollywood, creating a perfect blend that appeals to a wide range of audiences. Her sets are known to be unpredictable and full of surprises, ensuring that every performance is a unique experience.

On the 28th of June, DJ NAD will be performing live at Club Rogue, Gachibowli, a venue celebrated for its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional service. Club Rogue is known for its eclectic ambience, featuring a modern andstylish interior that perfectly complements the high-energy performances it hosts. The club offers a spacious dance floor, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, and a comfortable lounge area, making it the perfect spot for a night out.

In addition to the electrifying music, guests at Club Rogue can look forward to a delightful culinary experience. The club boasts a menu that includes a wide range of dishes, from delectable appetizers to mouth-watering main courses. Whether you're in the mood for something spicy, savory, or sweet, the chefs at Club Rogue have got you covered. Their signature cocktails and an extensive selection of beverages add to the overall dining experience. Adding to the excitement, Club Rogue is hosting a special ladies' night from 8 PM to 10 PM. During this time, all the ladies can enjoy complimentary drinks, making it a perfect opportunity to gather your friends and dance the night away. The combination of DJ NAD’s electrifying beats and Club Rogue’s lively atmosphere promises an unforgettable evening.

Mark your calendars for the 28th of June and get ready to experience the magic of DJ NAD live at Club Rogue, Gachibowli. With an irresistible mix of music, food, and fun, this is one event you won’t want to miss. Make sure to arrive early to take advantage of the ladies' night special and secure a good spot on the dance floor. Let DJ NAD and Club Rogue provide the soundtrackto your ultimate night out!