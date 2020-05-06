Do or say something daily

Saying and doing small, simple expressions of gratitude every day yields big rewards.

When people feel recognised as special and appreciated, they're happier in that relationship and more motivated to make the relationship better and stronger.

Make small gestures that show you're paying attention: Hug, kiss, hold hands, buy a small gift, send a card, fix a favorite dessert, put gas in the car, or tell your partner, 'You're sexy,' 'You're the best dad,' or 'Thank you for being so wonderful.'