Doctor finds his calling, business of pizzas!

Pizzas are everyone's favourite wherein a bite of fresh cheese with assorted variety of vegetables, chicken, mushrooms, olives, jalapenos and many more lip-smacking toppings add the ultimate experience of relishing a tasty pizza. Adhering to sell such delicious pizzas, Dr Nikhil, Master Franchisor of Cheesiaano Pizza started the food joint recently and has gained many pizza lovers who come regularly to relish many tasty varieties.

"It is a well-known Pune based pizza chain, having great fan base from pizza lovers for its unique taste and soft crust (fresh dough pizzas). It was all started in Pune back in 2015 founded by Sachin Tilve and Prasad Tilve," said Dr Nikhil, the Master Franchisor of Cheesiaano Pizza.

While advertising the food joint, Dr Nikhil followed all the conventional and digital modes of advertising, like Radio advertisements, paper inserts, theatre advertisements and social medial marketing. "We firmly believed that if you have the right product in your business, its quality itself speaks. Rather than serving a tasty pizza, we also focus more on customer experience that made us stand apart from other competitors." said Dr Nikhil.

Being a doctor he graduated from one of the top medical colleges in Hyderabad. Based on his specialisation in Pharmacology, he went on to explore the corporate Pharma industry as a medical advisor and he was also holding a good position with 6-digit salary in a MNC company. "Everything was going smooth, however a spark in my job was missing, the only spark I had was the message which comes on 1st of every month. I felt it was a purposeless journey going behind money, numbers and positions," said Dr Nikhil.

Dr Nikhil encountered many ups and downs in his entrepreneurial career where he believes that every struggle and challenge may turn into ones step of success. He had applied for a loan of Rs 15 lakhs which to obtain wasn't an easy task initially. However later on it was sanctioned. "As I have a right mind-set and right people around me towards the success, it was started really very well. This was our greatest challenge, where the pandemic has impacted in so many ways," said Dr Nikhil.

Financially the entrepreneur had seen horrible phases, but however with the help of banks they were able to get a Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) Covid loans and were able to continue their fight.

"As a beginner, it had taken years of time for research and immense efforts and a good amount of money in establishing the unit. However now it is 20-30 days of process if one has an amount of Rs 20 lakh rupees along with the right location," asserted Dr Nikhil.

According to Dr Nikhil, rules and procedures should be 100 percent entrepreneur friendly. "If you have passion towards the food and beverages sector and if you want get out of nine to five purposeless job cycles, then this is the right platform," he said.

Dr Nikhil feels that entrepreneurship is not a mathematical algorithm, where one can learn, apply it in real world and see the success. He rather believes that it is a continuous development process, where one has to learn, unlearn and apply the same in the real world continuously. "If you have the right mind-set, believe that you are going to be successful no matter what. Success is a mind-set not a destination," he concluded.