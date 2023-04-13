Dr. B R Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Quotes, Messages, Thoughts

Ambedkar Quotes:

-I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

-Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.

-I do not want that our loyalty as Indians should be in the slightest way affected by any competitive loyalty whether that loyalty arises out of our religion, out of our culture or out of our language. I want all people to be Indians first, Indian last, and nothing else but Indians.

-Life should be great rather than long.

-If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.

Ambedkar Messages:

-The importance of education: Ambedkar believed that education is the key to social transformation and progress. He believed that education could liberate people from the clutches of poverty and social inequality.

-The need for social equality: Ambedkar was a champion of social equality and fought against the caste system. He believed that everyone should be treated equally, regardless of their caste, religion, or gender.

-The importance of democracy: Ambedkar was a strong advocate of democracy and believed in the power of the people. He believed that democracy could bring about social and political change and ensure that everyone had a say in the decision-making process.

-The need for unity: Ambedkar believed that the key to India's success was unity. He believed that people should come together to fight against social injustice and work toward the common good.

-The importance of self-respect: Ambedkar believed that every individual should have self-respect and dignity. He fought against discrimination and oppression, and worked towards empowering people to stand up for their rights and demand respect.

Ambedkar Thoughts:

-On education: "Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in man."

-On democracy: "Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience."

-On social equality: "The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends."

-On religion: "I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity."

-On political power: "Political power is the key to all social progress, and we must make ourselves fit for it."

-On freedom: "Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free, though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man."