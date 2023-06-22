Dubai Summer Surprises 2023: The Ultimate Oasis of Fun, Shopping and Entertainment Awaits

Dubai's Long-Awaited Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will soon make its grand return to the city; igniting the summer season with an astounding 67 days of pure fun and excitement. This year's 26th edition of DSS, brought to you by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), will start on 29 June until 3 September, promising an exhilarating lineup that will leave both residents and visitors in awe.

Prepare to be captivated by a whirlwind of concerts, events and amazing experiences, as DSS comes back with a celebratory start, coinciding with the joyous festivities of Eid Al Adha. Brace yourselves for an awe-inspiring summer, featuring the best that Dubai has to offer from life-changing raffles, unmissable retail promotions, diverse gastronomy options, as well as great promotions including kids go free offers across a variety of hotels and attractions, plus early bird offers, and a multitude of family-friendly experiences that will take place in the most iconic malls and sought-after destinations across the city.

Kicking off with a bang, the DSS opening concert, in celebration of Eid Al Adha, is set to captivate the audience with the incredible musical legends Hussain Al Jassmi and Kadim Al Sahir on 1 July at the Coca-Cola Arena. Doors will open at 8 PM, while the performances will begin at 9 PM. Don’t miss the performance of a lifetime this summer, tickets are available for purchase on Platinum list, Dubai calendar, and the Coca-Cola Arena site, starting AED 150.

Saudi Arabian legend Mohammad Abdo will also deliver an incredible performance at the Coca-Cola Arena the following evening on 2 July, in celebration of Eid Al Adha in Dubai. Tickets to see this iconic singer and oudist live can be purchased at Platinum list, starting at AED 295. Doors open at 8 PM while the show begins at 9:30PM.

After its successful debut last year, beat the heat returns for a much awaited second edition at the agenda, Dubai Media City. Running throughout July and August and presented in collaboration with DSS, spotlight, and Anghami, this spectacular series of weekly live concerts showcases renowned and up-and-coming regional artists across diverse musical genres. Some of these talented artists include WEGZ, Cairokee, Afroto, Marwan Pablo, Balti, Disco Misr, Autostrad, Massar Egbari, Sharmoofers and more. Stay tuned for upcoming updates on the complete lineup, ticket sales, and other exciting announcements.

The complete calendar of events for this year's DSS will be unveiled on 20 June, showcasing a comprehensive guide on how to make the most of the summer. Get ready to indulge yourself in the ultimate summer extravagansa filled with incredible surprises, unmissable retail offers, diverse culinary delights and endless entertainment during Dubai summer surprises from 29 June to 3 September. For more information, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media channels, and www.DubaiSummerSurprises.com.

