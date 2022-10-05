Dussehra Wishes to share with your Family & Friends

Dussehra is celebrated across India, it is a major Hindu Festival. Below, you can find warm wishes to your family as well as friends.

Happy Dussehra Messages

1. The day to celebrate the victory of good over evil is here…. Let us take inspiration from this day and always do the right thing in life…. Happy Dussehra to you.

2. This is the time for glorification and celebration…. Wishing a very Happy Dussehra to you full of strength to always fight for the right thing in life."

3. A time for celebration, A time for victory of good over bad, A time when the world sees the example of the power of good. Let us continue the same "true" spirit.

4. May God fulfil all my friend's dreams of wishing you a happy Dussehra to all of you.

5. In this day and age of modern communications, wishing friends, family and loved ones a Happy Dussehra is as easy as tapping a phone screen.

6. May your troubles burst away like fireworks and your happiness be multiple ten times.

8. On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family.

9. May this Dussehra bring joy, happiness, peace, and harmony to your life.

10. Blessing of Dussehra Celebrates the victory of the forces of good over Evil. Let's celebrate an auspicious day to begin new things in life.

11. The special occasion may make all your dreams come true.

12. On this auspicious day of Dussehra… I wish you every happiness and the fulfilment of all your dreams.

13. Vijaya dashami ka shubh absar apke aur apke parivar ke jivan mein sukh, samradhi aur shanti bharde.

15. Dussehra is a festival of victory against bad elements in our lives.

16. Wishing this Dussehra brings devotion, determination, and dedication to your life.

17. May this Dussehra burn all your worries with the burning of Ravana.

18. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy.

19. When in Satya Yuga, Ram killed a great demon and king of Lanka, Ravana. Let's celebrate together and believe in the blessings of God for good.

20. Jai Siyaram, Wish u success and happiness in everything u do.

Dussehra Wishes 2022

1. May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga help you achieve success in whatever you do… Happy Vijayadashami.

2. Sending my warm wishes for a happy Dussehra! May the day bring you good fortune and success today and forever.

3. Wishing you all a fun-filled Dussehra.

4. As the candlelight flame, Your life may always be happy, As the mountain high You move without shy, As sunshine creates morning glory, The fragrance fills years as Flory, All darkness is far away, As light is on its way. Wishing You all a very Happy Dussehra 2022!

5. As Shri Ram kills Ravana And comes back to the people he loves, As Maa Durga kills Mahisasura, And prepares to go back to her heavenly abode, May these good-over-evil stories, Inspire you towards your own victories! To meet great targets! Aspire & Stretch! Tide over bad times! Make the best of your good times! And just enjoy! Wishing U and your family A Very Happy Vijaya Dashami & a Happy Dussehra 2022!!

6. This Dusshera, I wish you to develop all the qualities of Lord Rama. May you be an ideal son, a perfect brother and an idyllic husband! Happy Dusshera!

7. May Lord Rama always… keep showering his blessings upon you…. May your life be prosperous and… trouble-free throughout. Happy Dussehra!!

8. May this Dussehra, light up for you. The hopes of Happy times, And dreams for a year full of smiles! Wish you a Happy Dussehra…..!

9. Let's start a great life by conquering our eternal 5 evils – Kaam, Krodh, Lobh, Moh, Ahankar… Let's take the oath to give a dimension to our life on this auspicious festival. A very happy Dussehra 2022 to you and your family!

10. May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravna. May you be successful and happy ever! Happy Dussehra!

11. Before the golden sun rises let me decorate each of the rays wid success & happiness for you & your family. Happy Dussehra 2022!

12. Happy Dussehra to all of you. Hope this festive season brings lots of joy to all of you.

13. Celebrate the triumph of the force of good over the force of evil. Let us celebrate an auspicious day to begin a new chapter in our lives. Happy Dussehra!

14. Let the joy of festivity embrace you & your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra this year! Very Happy Dussehra to you & your family.

15. Truth always leads to victory. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

16. Vijaya Dashmi, the festival of conquering demons, may you triumph in all aspects of your life, Happy Vijayadashmi! May all the sweet enchantment of Dussehra conspire to gladden your hearts and fulfil every yearning. Wishing you and your family a Happy Dussehra!

17. "For my dear friend, I send heartiest happy Dussehra wishes to you. Let this auspicious day bring in happiness and prosperity in your home and for your family always."

18. Day for the victory of Ram over Ravana. When in Satya Yug, Ram killed the great demon and king of Lanka, Ravana. Let's celebrate together and believe in the blessings of God for good. Happy Dussehra 2022!