Controversy Surrounds ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ as Authorities Take Action, Manoj Bajpayee Breaks Silence

Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat director and team face Yogi Adityanath FIR order by Uttar Pradesh CM’s orders The FIR alleges that the content of the film has offended many people and disturbed social peace. Hence a case has been registered against the members of the film team by the local police. Actor Manoj Bajpayee reaction who stars in the titular role in the film, shared a statement on Friday morning on his verified X account stating that neither the film nor his character “was not meant to be a statement about any community”.

Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow registered the FIR after the local police station received complaints regarding the name of the film. The police station said that they received several complaints against the title of the film as many people found it disturbing and may cause someone offence.

According to reports, the police registered the FIR on the orders of Hazratganj Inspector Vikram Singh, who filed the complaint.

The FIR was filed after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly instructed police officers to look into the matter and take action against the people who filed complaints against the film. The order was given to control public dissatisfaction with the movie’s content.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey wrote out a statement about the film and clarified his intentions following the many who objected to the title of the film.