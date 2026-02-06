Dil Raju bags Telugu rights of Yash’s ‘Toxic’

After the blockbuster success of the KGF franchise, superstar Yash is set to return to the big screen with the much-anticipated film Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geethu Mohandas. Slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the film has already created massive buzz across the country, with the makers officially kick-starting promotions through a high-impact teaser that has further amplified expectations.

The excitement is particularly intense in the Telugu states, driven by Yash’s immense popularity post-KGF 2. Taking the buzz to the next level, ace producer Dil Raju has joined hands with KVN Productions to distribute the film in the Telugu market. The producer has reportedly acquired the Telugu theatrical rights on a high-value advance-commission basis, underlining the strong trade confidence surrounding the project.

Speaking about the acquisition, Dil Raju stated that Yash has evolved into one of the most powerful stars in Indian cinema since KGF 2, with anticipation for his next film steadily building over the past four years. He added that the investment reflects SVC’s belief in both Yash’s stardom and the film’s content-driven strength.

Technically, Toxic boasts an impressive team, with National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, KGF composer Ravi Basrur, and international action director JJ Perry of John Wick fame. Action choreography is further elevated by National Award winners Anbariv.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is gearing up for a massive pan-India and global release.