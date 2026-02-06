‘Laggam Time’: A wholesome rom-com where destiny, chaos, and love collide

If you’re looking for a breezy romantic entertainer that blends workplace romance with wedding-day chaos, Laggam Time makes for a delightful watch. Directed by Prajoth K. Vennam, the film refreshes the familiar “destined lovers” formula with energy, humour, and a strong regional flavour. With its light tone, engaging narrative, and feel-good mood, the film works as a charming rom-com that keeps the audience invested from start to finish.

Story:

The story revolves around Surya (Rajesh Meru), a young man working in Pune, who falls for Ananya (Navya Chityala) under the strangest of circumstances. Their first encounter involves a group of vigilantes trying to force a marriage on them, an incident that unexpectedly connects their lives and later makes them colleagues in the same office.

As their bond grows, chemistry naturally develops, but Ananya suddenly distances herself, leaving Surya confused and heartbroken. The narrative takes an exciting turn on Ananya’s wedding day, where she is about to marry someone else. A chain of rare, unpredictable events unfolds within a single day, turning the wedding into a high-energy emotional rollercoaster. What follows is a race against time where destiny, coincidence, and courage decide whether love gets a second chance.

Performances:

Rajesh Meru delivers a warm and relatable performance, making Surya instantly likable, especially with his Telangana slang and natural charm. Navya Chityala brings emotional depth to Ananya, balancing vulnerability with strength. The supporting cast adds vibrant humour, with Nellore Sudharshan as the groom providing hilarious moments. The comic characters around the leads keep the narrative lively and entertaining throughout.

Technicalities:

Director Prajoth K. Vennam maintains a tight narrative grip, ensuring the story never loses momentum. Pavan’s music enhances the emotional beats, while Pawan Guntuku’s cinematography captures both workplace warmth and wedding chaos beautifully. Editing by Vishwanath Koochanapalli keeps the pace crisp and engaging.

Analysis:

Laggam Time succeeds in blending romance, comedy, and situational drama with ease. Its biggest strength lies in how it uses chaos, coincidence, and emotion to create a joyful cinematic experience. With its humour, heart, and energetic storytelling, the film stands out as a refreshing romantic entertainer. A perfect feel-good watch for rom-com lovers, Laggam Time delivers smiles, emotions, and a satisfying cinematic ride.

Rating: 2.75/5