Easy Home Hacks to Keep Mosquitoes, Mice & Lizards Away Naturally

Keeping your home free from pests doesn’t always require expensive sprays or chemical-heavy solutions. In fact, a few simple tricks using everyday kitchen ingredients can create a surprisingly effective barrier against mosquitoes, cockroaches, lizards and even rats. Many households swear by these traditional remedies, not just for their effectiveness but also for being safe, natural and budget-friendly.

One of the most powerful pest repellents you can make at home requires nothing more than onion and garlic—two staples found in almost every kitchen. Their sharp, pungent smell works like magic when it comes to driving away insects and tiny intruders. Most pests simply cannot tolerate the strong aroma, making this remedy both practical and accessible.

To prepare this natural repellent, take one onion and a few cloves of garlic and grind them together with a little water to form a smooth paste. Strain the mixture to extract the concentrated juice. The remaining pulp is equally useful—shape it into small balls and place them in corners where pests tend to hide or roam, such as behind utensils, inside cupboards, near the sink or on kitchen shelves. The intense smell of the mixture helps repel mosquitoes, cockroaches and even lizards. Another advantage is that the mixture contains no harmful chemicals, making it safe for homes with children and pets.

If you’re facing trouble specifically with rats, this remedy can be further strengthened. Mix coffee powder and a bit of tobacco into the onion–garlic paste before shaping the balls. This enhanced version gives off a sharper scent that rats find particularly unbearable, prompting them to avoid the treated areas altogether. Place these balls where rodent activity is frequent, and you’ll begin to notice a reduction in their movement.

For those who prefer a more convenient, ready-to-use solution, technology offers a reliable alternative. Ultrasonic pest repellent devices—widely available in the market for around Rs 250—have become increasingly popular. All you need to do is plug one into any wall socket and let it operate continuously. These compact devices emit ultrasonic waves and electromagnetic frequencies that are inaudible to humans and pets but disturb pests such as mosquitoes, rats, and lizards. Over time, these disturbances encourage the pests to leave your home. The best part is that this method is odourless, chemical-free and mess-free. Still, it's advisable to read customer reviews and purchase from trusted brands for the best results.

While repellents are helpful, maintaining cleanliness plays an equally crucial role in preventing pests from returning. Regularly cleaning the kitchen, storing food in airtight containers, promptly disposing of garbage, and closing gaps or cracks near windows and doors can significantly reduce the chances of pests entering your home in the first place.

With these simple natural remedies and smart preventive habits, you can create a home environment where pests simply don’t feel welcome.