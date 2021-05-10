Eid 2021 Moon Sighting: When will Saudi Arabia predict Eid ul-Fitr and how Ramadan's end is calculated

Eid 2021 moon sighting: Just the like the start date of Ramadan, the date of Eid ul-Fitr traditionally depends on the sighting of the moon. So it cannot be precisely predicted.

Usually, Ramadan begins the day after the sighting of the crescent moon which appears one night after the new moon.

Very similarly, the sighting of the new crescent moon will mark the end of Ramadan and the onset of the month of Shawwal, the tenth of the Islamic Hijri calendar.

The sighting of the moon might differ to the region you are staying when compared with moon sighting in Saudi Arabia due to weather conditions.

This year, Saudi Arabia advised its citizens to look out for crescent moon on Sunday the 11 April and to report their findings to the local authorities. But the crescent moon was not sighted on that day which means Ramadan started on Tuesday 13 April 2021.

The Jeddah Astronomical Association has said that the most likely sighting date for the Shawwal moon will be on Wednesday 12 May.

So, Eid ul-Fitr will follow on Thursday 13 May – if not, it will come a day later.

What is Eid-ul-Fitr?

Eid-ul-Fitr literally means "Festival of breaking the fast." another meaning is "Returning to one's primordial nature."

In other words, the month of Ramadan has helped purify the human from the contaminations that moved him/her away from the innate disposition that they were created with.