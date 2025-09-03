Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: Date, Rituals And Significance Of Eid-E-Milad

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025, also called Eid-e-Milad, will be observed on September 5, honouring the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The festival is marked by prayers, charity, community gatherings, and deep devotion, uniting Muslims across the world.

What is Eid Milad-Un-Nabi?

The festival, also referred to as Mawlid, falls in the Islamic month of Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month of the lunar calendar. It celebrates the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad, who is regarded as the final messenger of Allah.

The observance differs slightly among communities. Sunni Muslims generally commemorate it on the 12th of Rabi’ al-awwal. Some regard the day with joyous celebrations, while others reflect more solemnly as it is also remembered as the Prophet’s passing.

History and Origins

The practice of celebrating the Prophet’s birth is believed to have started under the Fatimid rulers in Egypt. Initially reserved for Shia Muslims, it spread across regions such as Syria, Morocco, Turkey, and Spain by the 11th and 12th centuries, eventually being embraced by some Sunni groups.

They believe that Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca in 570 CE on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-awwal. His life continues to inspire values of kindness, humanity, and compassion that remain central to the Islamic faith.

Rituals and Celebrations

Preparations usually begin a day in advance. Streets, mosques, and homes are decorated with lights and green flags, symbolising peace and faith. Devotees wear new clothes, exchange sweets, and gather for special prayers in mosques. Green wristbands are also worn as a mark of devotion.

Families prepare traditional delicacies like Chobe Ki Puri and Kheer, while elders share stories of the Prophet’s compassion and generosity with younger members. Acts of charity hold a central place, with many offering food, clothes, or money to the underprivileged.

Significance

Eid-e-Milad is not just a commemoration of the Prophet but a reminder of his timeless message of humility, brotherhood, and compassion. It encourages reflection, prayer, and community spirit, strengthening the bond of faith among Muslims worldwide.