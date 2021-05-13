Eid Mubarak 2021: Eid-ul-Fitr WhatsApp Wishes, Greetings and Images

Eid Mubarak 2021: The crescent moon for the month of Shawwal was not sighted today on Wednesday. Eid-ul-Fitr in India will be celebrated on Friday, May 14, Insha Allah. The silver line crescent brought happiness and let us share the happiness with our loved ones and double it. To wish a Happy Eid, you can say, "Eid Mubarak", which is Arabic for blessed Eid. Unfortunately, we cannot visit our loved ones during this pandemic, so spread the love with these messages, greetings, and images.

With these WhatsApp messages, greetings and images spread happiness among family and friends:

♥ Eid Mubarak to one and all. On this Eid, may all the blessings and joys of life be showered on us and fill our hearts with wonders!

♥ May the pious day of Eid bring special joy for you and your family. May the year ahead be healthy for you all. Eid Mubarak!

♥ Let's celebrate this Eid by staying home and staying safe! Eid Mubarak!

♥ May Allah shower his divine blessings and guide you by your faith in him. Eid Mubarak!

♥ Eid Mubarak! May Allah be kind to you and bless you with the best of the best in your life.

♥ Eid Mubarak! Thank Allah for blessing us with this auspicious day and his choicest blessings.

♥ May Allah give you success in all your endeavours and lead you to the path of peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

♥ Eid Mubarak to you and your family members! May your life always be filled with health and happiness.

♥ Wishing you all a happy Eid, and do remember me in your prayers!

♥ Eid Mubarak! May Allah bless you and your loved ones with health, wealth and happiness.

♥ May the light of the crescent falls directly on you, and Allah blesses you with all you desire today. Happy Eid!

Eid Mubarak Images to share with your loved ones























































































