Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Crescent Moon Not Sighted, Saudi Arabia To Celebrate Eid on Thursday
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: The crescent moon for the month of Shawwal 1442 was not sighted on Tuesday night. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 13th May Thursday.
Muslims worldwide are all set to see the crescent moon and welcome the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr. On Thursday, Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will end. Shawwal, the tenth month will begin, the first day of this month is marked as Eid-ul-Fitr around the world.
The Islamic calendar is lunar, which is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr falls approximately 10-11 days before, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted. The lunar months are shorter when compared to the solar months and vary from country to country in about a day.
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia calls Muslims in Qatar, the UAE and other Arab states to sight the crescent moon for the Shawwal month on Tuesday night, May 11, 2021. This day will mark the Eid-ul-Fitr and the end of Ramadan 2021.