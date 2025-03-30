Live
- Antidepressants linked to substantial increase in sudden cardiac death risk: Study
- ‘Donkey route’: NIA arrests accused involved in human trafficking to US
- WAVES 2025 set to magnify India's creative strength: Centre
- CM Revanth Reddy Outlines Vision for Telangana’s Development
- Bandi Sanjay Criticises Telangana Government Over Fine Rice Scheme
- CM Revanth Reddy launches Fine Rice Scheme for the poor in Telangana
- Rising Temperatures in Telangana: Orange Alert Issued for 15 Districts
- Brutal Murder of Young Man in Peddapalli on His Birthday
- Tragedy in Sangareddy District: Mother Poisons Three Children Before Attempting Suicide
- Eid Mubarak 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Share with Loved Ones
Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer Timings in Hyderabad: Mosques and Eidgahs Schedule
Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed in Hyderabad on Monday, March 31, in line with the rest of the country. The occasion will be marked by special Eid...
Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed in Hyderabad on Monday, March 31, in line with the rest of the country. The occasion will be marked by special Eid prayers at various mosques and Eidgahs across the city.
Eid Prayer Venues and Timings
Muslims will gather at different locations to offer their prayers, seeking blessings and expressing gratitude. The following are the details of prayer timings at key places in Hyderabad:
Eidgah timings
Eidgah Mir Alam- 10.00 am
Eidgah Qutub Shahi- 9:15 am
Eidgah First Lancer- 9.00 am
Eidgah Madannapet- 10.00 am
Redhills Playground- 8:15 am
Mosque Timings
Hajj House Masjid- 7:20 am
Jama masjid Amena- 8:00 am
Masjid-e Mahboobia- 8:00 am
Masjid-e-Quba- 9:00 am
Makkah Masjid, Charminar- 10.00 am
Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam- 9:30 am
Jamia Masjid Osmania, Malakpet- 9.00 am
Masjid-e-Azizia, Mehdipatnam- 6:45 am
Masjid Rahmatul Lil Alameen- 8.00 am
Jama Masjid Ambarpet- 9.00 am
Masjid Hakeem Mir Wazir Ali- 7.00 am
Sahifa Masjid Azampura- 8:30 am
Masjid e Amera, Abids- 8.00 am
Jama Masjid Aliya- 9.00 am
Hajj House Masjid- 7:20 am
Masjid Chaman e Afzalgunj- 9:30 am
Jama Masjid Chowk, Khilwat- 9:30am
Secretariat Masjid-8.30 am
Ek Minar Masjid, Namapally -7.00 am
Masjid-E-Maulana Aqil Saha, Aramghar- 7.30 am
Masjid-E-Alamgir, Guttala Begumpet- 10.00 am