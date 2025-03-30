Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer Timings in Hyderabad: Mosques and Eidgahs Schedule

Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed in Hyderabad on Monday, March 31, in line with the rest of the country. The occasion will be marked by special Eid prayers at various mosques and Eidgahs across the city.

Eid Prayer Venues and Timings

Muslims will gather at different locations to offer their prayers, seeking blessings and expressing gratitude. The following are the details of prayer timings at key places in Hyderabad:

Eidgah timings

Eidgah Mir Alam- 10.00 am

Eidgah Qutub Shahi- 9:15 am

Eidgah First Lancer- 9.00 am

Eidgah Madannapet- 10.00 am

Redhills Playground- 8:15 am

Mosque Timings

Hajj House Masjid- 7:20 am

Jama masjid Amena- 8:00 am

Masjid-e Mahboobia- 8:00 am

Masjid-e-Quba- 9:00 am

Makkah Masjid, Charminar- 10.00 am

Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam- 9:30 am

Jamia Masjid Osmania, Malakpet- 9.00 am

Masjid-e-Azizia, Mehdipatnam- 6:45 am

Masjid Rahmatul Lil Alameen- 8.00 am

Jama Masjid Ambarpet- 9.00 am

Masjid Hakeem Mir Wazir Ali- 7.00 am

Sahifa Masjid Azampura- 8:30 am

Masjid e Amera, Abids- 8.00 am

Jama Masjid Aliya- 9.00 am

Masjid Chaman e Afzalgunj- 9:30 am

Jama Masjid Chowk, Khilwat- 9:30am

Secretariat Masjid-8.30 am

Ek Minar Masjid, Namapally -7.00 am

Masjid-E-Maulana Aqil Saha, Aramghar- 7.30 am

Masjid-E-Alamgir, Guttala Begumpet- 10.00 am