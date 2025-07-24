  • Menu
Elevate Your Routine: Thoughtful Picks for Inner & Outer Glow

Today is International Self-Care Day—take a moment to pause, recharge, and treat yourself. Explore our handpicked wellness essentials for a healthier, happier you

As International Self-Care Day approaches on July 24th, we'd love to explore product listing opportunities with you, keeping the theme of holistic wellness in mind.

Here’s a curated self-care collection that blends beauty, nourishment, and indulgence—perfect for your audience:

  1. PCOS balance | Women's Health

Find your balance, naturally, with this expertly formulated SuperGut synbiotic stick designed to support women managing PCOS. Enriched with clinically studied probiotics and essential nutrients, it helps target the root causes of PCOS through the gut, regulate hormones, reduce cravings, and support mental well-being. It’s your all-in-one solution for a healthy menstrual cycle and comprehensive hormonal and emotional support, easing fluctuations and mood swings so you feel more in control every day.

Best For: Women’s Health and Menstrual Wellness.


Price Options:

  • 15 Sticks- 15 days (MRP ₹699)
  • 30 Sticks- 1 Month (MRP ₹1,398)
  • 60 Sticks- 2 Months (MRP ₹2,796)
  • 90 Sticks- 3 Months (MRP ₹4,194)
  1. Nourish Mantra Urban Rani Hair Removal Foam

A painless, nourishing hair removal solution enriched with Shea Butter, Glycerine, and Sunflower Seed Oil. Leaves skin soft, smooth, and hydrated—perfect for quick self-care moments.


Price: ₹ 749

3. The Bath & Care: Kiol Fragrance

An enigmatic, unisex scent with deep Oud, Rose, and Ambergris notes. Kiol is a sensory escape—luxurious and bold, ideal for those who love signature fragrances.


Price: ₹ 1899

4. JOY Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen: Self-care isn’t just about indulgence—it’s about protection and prevention. This International Self-Care Day, take a simple yet powerful step towards healthier skin with JOY Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen, specially designed for daily use in India’s tropical climate.

With SPF 50 and PA+++ for broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, this high-performance sunscreen defends against sun damage without leaving a white cast. Its lightweight, non-comedogenic formula is ideal for oily skin, offering an ultra-matte finish that controls shine, sweat, and tackiness all day long.

Powered by Titanium Dioxide, a gentle physical sunscreen filter, it reflects harmful UV rays without penetrating the skin—making it effective and safe for all skin tones. The breathable texture also makes it a great base under makeup, keeping your look fresh and oil-free for hours.

Whether you're heading to work or enjoying a day outdoors, this sunscreen fits seamlessly into your self-care routine—keeping your skin protected and comfortable, every day.





