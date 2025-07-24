Live
- Jagadish, Shwetha Menon among frontrunners for key AMMA posts
- Dimple Yadav faces backlash over mosque visit, Muslim cleric demands apology
- Tejashwi Yadav running away from polls in desperation: BJP leader Amit Malviya
- 'Variable bounce and two-paced wicket': Sudharsan on gritty half-century at Old Trafford
- Elevate Your Routine: Thoughtful Picks for Inner & Outer Glow
- Gujarat nears completion of statewide logistics master plan covering 8 key cities: Industries Minister
- AI at the Core: Google’s Gemini Surges to 450 Million Users as AI Powers Growth Across Business
- Canara Bank’s Q1 net profit rises 22 pc to Rs 4,752 crore, asset quality improves
- Oppn ruckus halts Lok Sabha till Friday, Goa ST representation bill left undiscussed
- Weather Alert: Low Pressure System Expected to Bring Heavy Rains in AP
Elevate Your Routine: Thoughtful Picks for Inner & Outer Glow
Today is International Self-Care Day—take a moment to pause, recharge, and treat yourself. Explore our handpicked wellness essentials for a healthier, happier you
As International Self-Care Day approaches on July 24th, we'd love to explore product listing opportunities with you, keeping the theme of holistic wellness in mind.
Here’s a curated self-care collection that blends beauty, nourishment, and indulgence—perfect for your audience:
- PCOS balance | Women's Health
Find your balance, naturally, with this expertly formulated SuperGut synbiotic stick designed to support women managing PCOS. Enriched with clinically studied probiotics and essential nutrients, it helps target the root causes of PCOS through the gut, regulate hormones, reduce cravings, and support mental well-being. It’s your all-in-one solution for a healthy menstrual cycle and comprehensive hormonal and emotional support, easing fluctuations and mood swings so you feel more in control every day.
Best For: Women’s Health and Menstrual Wellness.
Price Options:
- 15 Sticks- 15 days (MRP ₹699)
- 30 Sticks- 1 Month (MRP ₹1,398)
- 60 Sticks- 2 Months (MRP ₹2,796)
- 90 Sticks- 3 Months (MRP ₹4,194)
A painless, nourishing hair removal solution enriched with Shea Butter, Glycerine, and Sunflower Seed Oil. Leaves skin soft, smooth, and hydrated—perfect for quick self-care moments.
Price: ₹ 749
3. The Bath & Care: Kiol Fragrance
An enigmatic, unisex scent with deep Oud, Rose, and Ambergris notes. Kiol is a sensory escape—luxurious and bold, ideal for those who love signature fragrances.
Price: ₹ 1899
4. JOY Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen: Self-care isn’t just about indulgence—it’s about protection and prevention. This International Self-Care Day, take a simple yet powerful step towards healthier skin with JOY Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen, specially designed for daily use in India’s tropical climate.
With SPF 50 and PA+++ for broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, this high-performance sunscreen defends against sun damage without leaving a white cast. Its lightweight, non-comedogenic formula is ideal for oily skin, offering an ultra-matte finish that controls shine, sweat, and tackiness all day long.
Powered by Titanium Dioxide, a gentle physical sunscreen filter, it reflects harmful UV rays without penetrating the skin—making it effective and safe for all skin tones. The breathable texture also makes it a great base under makeup, keeping your look fresh and oil-free for hours.
Whether you're heading to work or enjoying a day outdoors, this sunscreen fits seamlessly into your self-care routine—keeping your skin protected and comfortable, every day.