At 34.2-degree Celsius, Srinagar witnesses hottest September day in 53 years
Srinagar: Tuesday’s maximum temperature at 34.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar has broken a 53-year-old record.
Sonam Lotus, Director at the local MeT department said that the present severe heatwave in Kashmir has broken the 53-year-old record in Srinagar where the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
“Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees C, which is 6-degree above normal. It has broken a 53-year-old record of 33.8 degrees C recorded on September 1, 1970. The all-time highest September temperature was recorded on September 28, 1934 at 35 degrees C," Lotus said.
Qazigund in Anantnag district recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees C, which is 6.7 degrees above normal, breaking the previous highest maximum temperature of 32.8-degree C recorded on September 12, 2019.
According to the official, heatwave to severe heatwave is likely to continue in Kashmir for another 4-5 days due to prolong dry spell with less moisture because of stable atmospheric conditions.
Deficit rainfall is likely to continue for the next one week in J&K, he said.