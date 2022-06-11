Partly cloudy sky in J&K; rain, thundershowers likely

Srinagar: Weather remained mainly clear to partly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir, as the Met Department on Saturday said partly cloudy sky with rain/thundershowers is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar recorded 13.3, Pahalgam 10.5 and Gulmarg 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had 8.5, Leh 6.8 and Kargil 10.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 28.5, Katra 27.9, Batote 17.5, Banihal 16.4 and Bhaderwah 15.6 as the night's lowest temperature.