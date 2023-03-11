Pleasant sunny weather likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

  • Menu
Srinagar: Weather was dry in Jammu & Kashmir during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Saturday that pleasant sunny weather is likely during next 24 hours.

"Pleasant sunny weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," an office of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 3.4, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 12.3 Kargil minus 16.7 and Leh minus 4.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.4, Katra 13.7, Batote 9.2, Banihal 4.3 and Bhaderwah 6.6 as the minimum temperature.

