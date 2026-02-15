Missing Indian Student Found Dead In US Lake, Consulate Assures Support To Family

A 22-year-old Indian student who had been missing in the United States for several days was found dead near a lake in California, local authorities confirmed. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco shared the information, expressing deep sorrow and extending condolences to the bereaved family.

The deceased student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, was pursuing a Master of Science degree in the Product Development Programme at the University of California, Berkeley. He was originally from Tumakuru district in Karnataka. According to officials, his body was recovered from Lake Anza, located close to the Berkeley Hills, after he was reported missing on February 9.

In an official statement posted on X, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco said local police had confirmed the recovery of the student’s body. The mission assured that it is coordinating closely with local authorities and will help the family with all necessary procedures, including the repatriation of mortal remains to India.

The consulate added that its officers are in constant touch with Sreenivasaiah’s family and are providing full consular assistance during this difficult period. The confirmation came a day after the mission had publicly expressed concern over the student’s disappearance and stated it was monitoring the situation closely.

Sreenivasaiah’s father said he last spoke to his son on February 9 and that the family had been trying to trace him with the help of roommates and local contacts. After repeated attempts failed, a missing complaint was filed with the local police in Berkeley.

The matter was also taken up by the Karnataka government, which sought assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure support for the family through diplomatic channels. State authorities requested close coordination with US law enforcement and facilitation of all required formalities.

Academic records show that Saketh Sreenivasaiah was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, where he completed his Bachelor of Technology in chemical engineering before moving to the US for higher studies.