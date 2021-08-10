World Biofuel Day: Tips to Switch to Eco-friendly Lifestyle

Biofuel helps meet the energy requirement of the 21st century and at the same time, it also ensure's in this process there is no damage to the environment.



On 10th August, the world Biofuel day is observed; this helps raise awareness about the alternatives of conventional fossil fuels as well as Indian government endeavours to enhance the biofuel sector. Biofuel development sector, is working hand in hand with varied schemes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

In the year 2015, in August month, World Biofuel Day, observed for the 1st time by the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas.

Biofuel is environmentally friendly fuels; it helps reduce carbon emissions, in the long run. They tend to favour sustainable development as bio fuels are created through biomass resources.

In short bio fuels would not only meet the energy requirement of the 21st century ,but also would not damage the environment in the process.

Given below are 5 ways, where in you can adapt an eco-friendly lifestyle.

1. Eco-friendly technology

Turning off lights, fans (when essential) are regarded as a little step towards being eco-friendly. However, one must go a step further and also ensure to invest in eco-friendly technology. The tech you purchase must be energy efficient. This way, you are not only cutting down your energy consumption but this small step would help save money.

2. Compost

In School, most often, students are taught, as to how to prepare compost. If the vegetable of fruits has become stale, rather than throwing them in a bin you can compost them. Remains as well as peels of the fruits or veggies must go in the compost. It would act as natural fertilizer and it would help reduce the amount of waste that goes into the landfill.

3. Home insulation

You might have observed that houses that are not well insulated are much harder to keep warm, when it is cold and cool when the weather is hot. One of the best eco-friendly tip would insulate your home.

4. Ecofriendly cleaning Products

We find lot of cleaning products do have various harmful chemicals that are not environmentally friendly to create and dispose of. In fact, there are not only harmful to the environment but repeated exposure to these cleaning products, this can affect even your health too. Always one should go for green cleaning products, as they tend to use natural and organic methods of cleaning.

5. Personal Care

For an eco-friendly lifestyle, a change in your personal hygiene must be adopted too. The microbeads, which are not biodegradable, are present in the varied body wash, toothpaste, face wash, face scrub. These small bits of solid plastic damage the environment by entering the food chain. By using the chemical products, it also damages the skin, therefore, one must always settle with natural cleaning products.