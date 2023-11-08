Examining significant risks associated with dengue mosquito bites

Live
Dr Karthik Divvi, MBBS.DNB (Internal Medicine), Consultant General Physician, from Suraksha Speciality Hospitals Kompally, talks about the Dengue fever symptoms and treatment
Dengue fever is a viral illness caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Dengue fever is a significant public health concern in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide. Here is an explanation of dengue fever:
Transmission: Dengue fever is transmitted when a person is bitten by a female Aedes mosquito that is infected with the dengue virus. The mosquito becomes infected when it bites someone already infected with the virus. Once infected, the mosquito can transmit the virus to other people through subsequent bites.
Symptoms: Dengue fever can range from mild to severe, and its symptoms typically appear 4 to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Common symptoms include:
• High fever
• Severe headache
• Pain behind the eyes
• Joint and muscle pain
• Rash
• Mild bleeding, such as nosebleeds or gum bleeding
Dengue serotypes: There are four distinct serotypes (strains) of the dengue virus: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. Infection with one serotype provides lifelong immunity to that specific serotype but does not provide immunity to the others. Subsequent conditions with different serotypes can lead to a more severe form of the disease known as dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome.
Complications: Severe forms of dengue fever can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) or dengue shock syndrome (DSS), which can be life-threatening. DHF is characterised by bleeding, a drop in platelet count, and blood plasma leakage. DSS is a severe form of DHF that can lead to shock and organ failure.
Diagnosis: Dengue fever is diagnosed through clinical symptoms and laboratory tests, including blood tests to detect the presence of the virus or antibodies.
Treatment: There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue fever. Most cases are managed supportively, providing adequate hydration, pain relief, and close monitoring of vital signs. In severe cases, hospitalisation may be necessary, particularly for those with DHF or DSS.
Prevention: The best way to prevent dengue fever is to reduce mosquito exposure and breeding sites. This includes using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and using mosquito nets, as well as eliminating standing water around homes where mosquitoes can breed.
Vaccine: As of my last knowledge update in January 2022, there was a dengue vaccine called Dengvaxia that had been developed, but its use and availability varied by country, and it was primarily recommended for individuals who had previously been infected with dengue. The availability and recommendations for dengue vaccines may have evolved since then.
(Suraksha Speciality Hospitals, Kompally, Hyderabad Ph: 79934 74170)