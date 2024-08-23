Explore the sweet artistry of Sehaj Ghuman

In the world of culinary arts, few professions are as intricate and artful as that of a pastry chef. It’s a craft that requires equal parts creativity, precision, and passion. Sehaj Ghuman embodies all these qualities and more.



As a pastry chef and instructor at the Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts, Sehaj has not only honed her skills in the kitchen but also dedicated herself to inspiring the next generation of dessert artisans. In this interview, we delve into Sehaj’s journey from baking cakes for family celebrations to crafting elaborate dessert experiences, her favorite ingredients and flavor combinations, and the joys of teaching.

Explore the sweet world of pastry with Sehaj Ghuman.

What initially sparked your interest in baking and desserts, and how has it evolved over the years?

I hail from a family of foodies, and everyone around me was passionate about always having a good meal. This led to me baking cakes for every occasion in the family.

When I joined professional kitchens at the age of 18, I gained a whole new level of experience and exposure during my years at The Oberoi hotels.

The availability of exotic ingredients encouraged me to experiment and learn even more. I've kept that same drive alive to this day, always trying new recipes and techniques, and staying open to new learnings.

Describe a dessert-making ingredient or flavor combination that you find particularly interesting.

My go-to ingredient for making anything magical is the humble vanilla pod. Add a little to any batter, mousse, ice cream, etc., and the eating experience becomes so much more wholesome because of its fragrance and flavor. A combination that I'm currently obsessed with is Yuzu and dark chocolate, which I love falling back on whenever deciding on any flavors.

Can you share a story of a dessert you created that challenged traditional expectations and received a surprising reaction from diners?

I once received a request for a birthday pastry setup by a lady for her husband. Instead of doing a regular buffet with cakes and pastries, I decided on a seven-course dessert lunch.

While this might sound like too much of a sugar rush, I balanced the dessert elements in a way that a few courses were actually desserts as cocktails. The whole experience was planned as a walk down memory lane. It was received with such warmth and appreciation, and I was so glad to have made that birthday special!

What's the most rewarding aspect of being a pastry chef for you?

The most rewarding experience for me personally is that pastry chefs get the responsibility for every big occasion in a person's life to some extent.

Whether it's a wedding, birthday, or anniversary, these occasions are incomplete without a pastry chef's involvement.

Secondly, now as a faculty member, the most rewarding feeling is seeing my students do well in the industry and using all their learnings to ensure that Indian pastry chefs are on par with the rest of the world.