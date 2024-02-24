5 Best looks of Tripti Dimri that you can recreate for a date night

Live
Just In
Each of these looks can be adapted to suit your personal style and preferences for a memorable date night outfit inspired by Tripti Dimri’s signature...
Each of these looks can be adapted to suit your personal style and preferences for a memorable date night outfit inspired by Tripti Dimri’s signature style.
Chic Jumpsuit: Opt for a stylish jumpsuit with a flattering silhouette, paired with statement jewelry and sleek heels for a modern and sophisticated vibe.
Classic Red Dress: Choose a sleek red dress similar to one Tripti Dimri has worn, paired with minimalist accessories and a bold lip colour for a timeless and elegant look.
Glamorous Gown: Go all out with a glamorous gown featuring intricate detailing or embellishments, styled with glamorous hair and makeup for a show-stopping look that's sure to impress.
Flowy Floral Dress: Embrace a romantic vibe with a flowy floral dress, complemented by soft curls and delicate accessories for a dreamy and feminine look.
Edgy Jacket: Add a touch of edge to your ensemble with a jacket layered over a simple top and jeans, paired with ankle boots for a cool and effortless vibe.