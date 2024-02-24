  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

5 Best looks of Tripti Dimri that you can recreate for a date night

5 Best looks of Tripti Dimri that you can recreate for a date night
x
Highlights

Each of these looks can be adapted to suit your personal style and preferences for a memorable date night outfit inspired by Tripti Dimri’s signature...

Each of these looks can be adapted to suit your personal style and preferences for a memorable date night outfit inspired by Tripti Dimri’s signature style.

Chic Jumpsuit: Opt for a stylish jumpsuit with a flattering silhouette, paired with statement jewelry and sleek heels for a modern and sophisticated vibe.

Classic Red Dress: Choose a sleek red dress similar to one Tripti Dimri has worn, paired with minimalist accessories and a bold lip colour for a timeless and elegant look.

Glamorous Gown: Go all out with a glamorous gown featuring intricate detailing or embellishments, styled with glamorous hair and makeup for a show-stopping look that's sure to impress.

Flowy Floral Dress: Embrace a romantic vibe with a flowy floral dress, complemented by soft curls and delicate accessories for a dreamy and feminine look.

Edgy Jacket: Add a touch of edge to your ensemble with a jacket layered over a simple top and jeans, paired with ankle boots for a cool and effortless vibe.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X