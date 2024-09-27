5 Celeb-approved women’s sarees to opt for this festive season

As the festive season approaches, it’s the perfect time to elevate your wardrobe with some stunning sarees that capture the spirit of celebration. Here’s a curated list of five celebrity-approved sarees, complete with brand suggestions, to help you recreate these iconic looks!

1. Deepika Padukone's Ethereal Chiffon Saree

Deepika Padukone often dazzles in light chiffon sarees, particularly in pastel shades. Look for Anouk’s beautiful chiffon sarees with intricate embroidery or lace detailing. Pair it with statement earrings and a sleek bun for a classic look.





Image Courtesy: Anouk



2. Priyanka Chopra's Contemporary Printed Saree

Priyanka Chopra’s modern takes on sarees often feature bold prints and unique draping styles. geometric or floral printed sareesCheck out Navyasa by Liva for geometric or floral printed sarees in vibrant colors, ideal for daytime events. Style with chunky jewelry and trendy footwear for a chic look.





3. Alia Bhatt's Playful Lehenga Saree



Alia Bhatt has been spotted in playful lehenga sarees that combine traditional and contemporary styles. Look for options from Bunaai, which often features flared skirts with embellished sarees draped over them. Perfect for a night of dancing and celebration!





Image Courtesy: Bunaai



4. Sridevi's Timeless Kanjeevaram Saree

Sridevi's love for Kanjeevaram sarees is legendary. Karagirioffers an exquisite range of rich silk sarees with intricate gold zari work and vibrant colors like red or maroon. This timeless classic is perfect for weddings and grand celebrations.





Image Courtesy: Karagiri



5. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bold Velvet Saree

Kareena’s velvet sarees in rich jewel tones like emerald green or royal blue are perfect for a festive evening. Libas offers luxurious velvet sarees adorned with elegant gold accents, ensuring you look regal at any celebration.





Image Courtesy: Libas