A seamlessly personalised hair colour experience

Professional beauty tech brand, L’Oréal Professionnel announced the launch of My Hair [iD] - the newest hair colour diagnosis app. Set to make its debut in premier salons nationwide, designed by Modiface Technology, this game-changing app tackles the unpredictability of hair colour results, making it easier for the colourists to provide a detailed consultation to their clients. Users can virtually try an assortment of colours, empowering them to experiment before committing to any hair colour transformation.

Customised for Indian skin tones with a diverse range of curated looks, the My Hair [iD] tool works towards providing the most interactive colour consultation for its clients. The tool offers a five-step diagnosis which covers a percentage of gray hair, type of coverage expected, the pace of hair regrowth, length shade and the hair reflect. Post this, the app recommends a personalised shade recipe which aids the colourist for mistake-proof results. This app makes the hair colour result highly predictable, allowing the hair experts to demonstrate their expertise and experience.

In conjunction with the app the brand launched new iNOA formula launch of their new renovated iNOA hair colour. Launched in 2009, iNOA is the first no-ammonia hair colour in the market. After 14 years, iNOA has been reformulated making it 60% oil-based which utilises the unique quality of oil to nourish the scalp and results in high impact colour leveraging the Oil Delivery System Technology. This oil-powered base adds an element of luxury for a personalised in-salon hair colour experience. This new innovative formula will successfully counter the number one consumer barrier to hair coloration: the fear of hair damage.

To demonstrate the new formula along with the innovative app, the brand organised Look and Learn events across major metro cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The event was attended by a whopping number of 3000+ hair professionals wherein Global iNOA Ambassadors demonstrated various chic and trendy hair looks on models using the all-new iNOA hair colour range followed by a Q&A.

Sharing her thoughts, Mathilde Barthelemy-Vigier, General Manager – L’Oréal Professionnel India said, “L’Oréal Professionnel has been a pioneer in developing the professional beauty market, investing in groundbreaking research, technological advancements, and innovations. The launch of the new iNOA is our next big step to establishing our vision of providing science-backed innovations and technological breakthroughs. While we have improved the formula for an improved sensorial experience for the consumers, iNOA is truly now at the forefront of tech with the launch of an all-new hair colour diagnosis & consultation app - My Hair [iD]. The app will change the way we consult for colour, empowering our Pros with tech that truly elevates them & the consumers.”

Shedding light on the launch, Shweta Sahni, National Education Head – L’Oréal Professionnel said, “L’Oréal Professionnel has always strived to empower and elevate the skills of hairdressers. With the introduction of My Hair [iD], the brand continues its commitment to enabling professionals in the hair industry to perform their jobs effortlessly while fostering a creative environment. This AI-powered tool revolutionises the diagnosis into a more scientific and technology-driven approach. Our primary focus remains on empowering an increasing number of enthusiastic hairdressers. To achieve this, we will be organising L’Oréal Professionnel ‘Look n Learns’ across 50 cities, where over 50,000 hairdressers will be trained on the new iNOA. Through these initiatives, we aim to empower our Pros to become champions of their craft. More so, we are looking to update the app & make it locally relevant with looks that complement the Indian consumer’s skin tones; created in-house with our hairdressers across the country at the iNOA Recipe Studios!”

Commenting on the launch, Aditi Anand, General Manager Marketing - L’Oréal Professionnel India said, “Clean and personalised beauty are the top two emerging trends in India. With the new INOA launch, we are not just elevating but transforming the consumer experience and expectations with professional in -salon coloration.