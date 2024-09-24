Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Red Veil Triumph at L'Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, made a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2024 during Act V of Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris. Dressed in an eye-catching red ensemble, she graced the runway at the Place de l’Opéra, with the iconic Opéra de Paris providing a magnificent backdrop. Her walk was a celebration of timeless beauty and elegance under the night sky.

Feminine and Fearless: Aishwarya’s Iconic Look

Exuding confidence and grace, Aishwarya embodied the message of the show—Stand Up For Your Worth—through her look that combined both feminine and fearless elements. Her makeup featured her signature bold red lips and classic winged eyeliner, perfectly complemented by voluminous hair, all of which contributed to her aura of timeless elegance.

A Dramatic Entrance in a Red Gown and Veil

Aishwarya made a grand entrance in a voluminous off-shoulder red gown with a dramatic puffed hemline. Adding to the impact of her presence was a detachable red veil featuring the iconic L’Oréal Paris phrase, "We Are Worth It." As the veil dropped, the empowering message was revealed to the audience, and Aishwarya continued down the runway, gracefully interacting with the crowd and blowing kisses, further enhancing the show’s captivating atmosphere.

Off-Runway Style and Glamour

Ahead of the runway, Aishwarya was spotted in two chic ensembles. Upon arriving in Paris, she wore a relaxed-fit trench coat adorned with an asymmetric print and intricate embroidery by Kshitij Jalori. Later, during her hair and makeup session, she opted for a black blazer from Falguni Shane Peacock, accessorized with luxurious jewelry pieces, which added an Indian royal touch to her otherwise monochrome look.

With her iconic presence, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again demonstrated why she remains a global symbol of beauty, strength, and grace.