Amy Jackson Dazzles in Alberta Ferretti Gown at Her Amalfi Coast Wedding to Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick recently celebrated their wedding in an intimate ceremony along Italy's breathtaking Amalfi Coast. The couple exchanged vows in a private setting, surrounded by their closest family and friends. The serene coastal backdrop added to the magic of their special day, making it a moment to remember.

Timeless Elegance: Ed Westwick’s Wedding Attire

Ed Westwick embodied timeless sophistication in a classic white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers and a matching black bow tie. His choice of attire perfectly complemented the serene coastal setting and added a touch of refined elegance to the occasion. With his impeccably styled hair and well-groomed beard, Ed presented a picture of classic, understated charm.

A Fairytale Moment: Amy Jackson’s Stunning Bridal Look

Amy Jackson captivated everyone’s attention in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown that truly epitomized bridal beauty. The gown featured an off-shoulder neckline, a cinched waist, and a voluminous skirt that flowed gracefully with each step she took. Her ensemble was completed with a delicate sheer veil edged in lace, which cascaded to the floor, lending an ethereal quality to her look.

Soft and Romantic: Amy’s Bridal Makeup and Hair

Amy’s makeup was designed to enhance her natural beauty with soft, romantic touches. A dewy complexion and subtle highlights brought out her radiant glow, while nude tones on her lips and eyes created a harmonious, balanced look. Winged eyeliner and mascara framed her eyes, adding a touch of drama, while her lips were kept in a soft nude shade. Her hair was elegantly styled into a sleek low bun, adorned with a sparkling diamond-studded hairpin, perfectly complementing her flowing veil.

A Picture-Perfect Couple

As Amy Jackson walked down the aisle with a bouquet of white flowers in hand, she looked every bit the enchanting bride. The couple radiated love and joy as they celebrated the start of their new life together, surrounded by the picturesque beauty of the Amalfi Coast.