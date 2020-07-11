Anushka Sharma Turns Too Hot To Handle Turning The Cover Girl Of Vogue Magazine

Bollywood's glam doll Anushka Sharma's beach photoshoot will definitely raise the temperature and makes all the fashion freaks to bow down…This NH 10 actress showed off how to enjoy the beach holiday in a perfect way with all her stunning and arresting beach avatars.



This Virat's heartthrob turned into the cover girl for Vogue magazine and made all her fans go jaw dropped with those hot and striking photoshoot images.

This is definitely gonna made all the boys fall for her… Her sheer beach outfit turned heads... Anushka sported in a baby blue off-shoulder crop top and teamed it with pink printed underpants… Coming to the sheer netted sparkling pants, they best complimented her beach avatar and made us go gaga over her. Those one-sided beach waves and brown lips completed her look!!! Yes… Those cool breezes, sand dust on the skin reminisced us our beach outing…

This one is simply superb… Anushka is seen glowing in the sunset angle on the beds of ocean… She made all the boys bend on knees wearing a sheer dress. This B-Town glamour queen finished off her look with those messy tresses and natural no-makeup face!!!

Definitely one can't take off their eyes from this sexy pose of Anushka… She is seen posing in printed innerwear and enhanced the look adding a yellow sheer coat. This one is also a minimal makeup look with wet tresses… Anushka just killed it and stole the hearts in this alluring pose!!!

Who doesn't love to relax sitting on the beds of Goa beach??? Anushka also did the same thing relaxing herself on a chair and posing in a white crop top and netted brown pants.

This sensuous last click is simply awesome and made us stick our eyeballs to it!!! Anushka posed in a colourful beachwear and made us go awe!!! That beautiful smile and complete beach avatar made Anushka looked oh-so-glamorous amidst the serene water…

Finally, here is the cover page of Vogue magazine… Anushka posed in all blue beachwear and stunned us with the colourful stoned ornaments!!! The multi-stoned ivory and enamel handcuff, ruby and diamond talismanic dagger earrings along with natural and bronze makeup look completed the water-soaked look of this B-Town beauty!!!



These pics were clicked when the travel restrictions are not imposed in the country… The serene water and picturesque beach location upped the style quotient of Anushka and made her gleam in the scenic beach backdrop of Goa…

Anushka just killed it and made us fall for her beach avatar…