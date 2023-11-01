Celebrity fashion designer Asma Gulzar honoured at international award meet at Ministry of MSME

In a glittering ceremony at the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises - International Awards Meet, fashion designer Asma Gulzar was honoured as the chief guest and awards presenter. The event, attended by entrepreneurs, bureaucrats, diplomats, and politicians, celebrated Asma's significant contributions to the Indo-Fusion fashion industry.



Sandeep Marwah, a producer, director, and educator, bestowed Asma Gulzar with a prestigious scroll of honour. This recognition underlined Asma's extraordinary career in the fashion world, where she has left an indelible mark over the years.













Asma Gulzar receiving Award from the CheifGuest



Asma's journey in the fashion industry began in 2008, and her reputation has only grown since then. She has had the privilege of working with some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha, Pooja Batra, and reality TV star Devoleena. Her clientele extends from New Delhi to Dubai, where her fashion label, Aida Couture, has earned a prominent place in the fashion world.



A 2003 graduate of the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Asma Gulzar's remarkable career is further highlighted by her receipt of the British Parliament Award in 2018. She has also been recognized with multiple Stardust Global Icon Awards and Being She Universe Awards, cementing her status as a fashion industry luminary.

Asma Gulzar's designs are celebrated for their Indo-Fusion charm. Her philosophy revolves around providing a wide range of options, ensuring something for everyone in her collection. From elegant wedding attire to cosy winter fashion and trendy everyday wear, Asma's designs offer diversity and style.

Reflecting on her journey, Asma acknowledges the importance of hard work and dedication, especially for women aiming to make their mark in the fashion industry. She expresses gratitude for her early opportunity to work with A-list celebrities, a milestone that catapulted her career.

The recent recognition by the Russian Culture Center in New Delhi as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is yet another testament to Asma Gulzar's enduring impact on the fashion industry and her continued journey towards excellence.