Coffee inspired by art and glamour

Starbucks India and renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra have collaborated to introduce an exclusive lifestyle drinkware range in India. This limited-edition collection, available at all 390 Starbucks stores nationwide since January 18, 2024, celebrates the fusion of coffee and fashion, incorporating the signature craftsmanship of Manish Malhotra.

The lifestyle drinkware collection includes stoneware ceramic mugs, stainless steel tumblers, and an environment-friendly reusable cup. Inspired by Kashmiri motifs, the designs showcase intricate patterns rooted in the region's rich cultural heritage. The collection draws from the timeless beauty of Kashmiri embroidery, reflecting Manish Malhotra's brand identity. The color palette includes charcoal black, regal golds, pristine whites, and subtle carmines, blending traditional craft with contemporary style.

The collaboration aims to create an unparalleled experience for coffee, art, design, and fashion enthusiasts.

The limited-edition range starts at a retail price of INR 850 and includes reusable cups, stoneware ceramic mugs, and stainless steel tumblers. Each piece is accompanied by a personalized note from Manish Malhotra.

Speaking about the collaboration, Manish Malhotra expressed his delight and shared his aim to seamlessly integrate the beauty and craftsmanship of Kashmir into everyday moments. The designs feature gold as a prominent color, symbolizing opulence and timelessness, in line with the intricate art and craft of Kashmir.

Sushant Dash, CEO of TATA Starbucks, highlighted the power of design, art, and community in offering elevated experiences for coffee lovers. The collaboration with Manish Malhotra aims to elevate consumers' daily coffee experience with his distinctive design language.

As part of the collaboration, Starbucks and Manish Malhotra have also launched an exclusive limited-edition collectible, accessible only to Starbucks Rewards members, comprising a set of stoneware ceramic mug, stainless steel tumbler, and a personalized note by Manish Malhotra.