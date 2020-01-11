Top
Deepika Padukone to Jhanvi Kapoor Bollywood celebrities gets dressed at their best: Check out the best dressed celeb

Fashion matters in the celeb world! No matter where they are heading, Bollywood celebrities make it sure where ever they go they look good.

Fashion matters in the celeb world! No matter where they are heading, Bollywood celebrities make it sure where ever they go they look good. For red carpet events and promotions of their films, celebrities make it a point to dress up and look their best. But when it comes to running errands, stepping out, heading to the airport or even just meeting people, they do dress down but still, end up looking put together. Check out who wore what yesterday!

Deepika Padukone


She Made an appearance on Bigg Boss, the queen of Bollywood who always maintains a neutral look tried to maintain the same neutral monotone look. She styled herself with the simple shirt and pants set from Zara with animal print pumps, style statement rings and a stacked neckpiece from Misho designs. Her cropped hair was styled into bouncy curls and minimal makeup ensured she looked chic as usual.

Kangana Ranaut


The Thalaivi actress gave us two looks yesterday. The actress who always tries to look extraordinary at looks opted for an extremely chic look which included a dusted golden and beige blouse with that she teamed up with a knee-length pleated skirt and silk trench coat. All the pieces were from the Burberry brand. The stunner styled her look with side-parted brushed open hair, filled-in brows, heavy mascara eyes, glossy lips, pearl earrings and peep-toe heels.

For her next look, the actress donned a knee-length deep marsala hued kurta that she teamed texture cigarette pants in the same colour. She styled her look by throwing in a black trench coat. For her glam, winged eyeliner, centre-parted open hair and a minimal face of makeup did the trick.

Janhvi Kapoor


Like the legend star mom, Sridevi is the daughter mom Jhanvi Kapoor The Takht actress opted for a cute look as she made her way to meet Manish Malhotra with Rekha. The upcoming young actress picked out a pair of low waist distressed pieces of denim that she paired with a beige crop top. Her outfit showed off her toned midriff and paired her look with simple white sneakers.

She was also given a tight hug by yesteryear actress Rekha!

