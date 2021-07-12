Dreamz production house announces national beauty pageant

Dreamz Production House, well known in the modelling and fashion industry has announced one of the biggest events of this year, 'Mr & Miss Super Model International 2021'. This show will be an exciting platform for the talent across the country as the pageant team will be visiting over 30 cities to audition contestants.



Thereafter, the shortlisted 100 finalists (50 boys & 50 girls) will undergo rigorous training and grooming to compete for the coveted crown judged by an eminent panel of judges from film and entertainment fraternity which will be held in Lucknow in October 2021. The grand finale will see participation from 20 boys & 20 girls. The winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a trip to Dubai, represent the country on international platform, along with participations in TVCs, web series, reality shows amongst others.

This star-studded show will see jury participation from renowned celebrities like Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Rannvijay Singh, Karan Kundra, Priyank Sharma, ZeishanQuadri amongst others. Mr & Miss. Super Model International 2021 is one of the most prestigious national beauty pageants held annually by Sharad Chaudhary's Dreamz Production House and has marked its success with massive participations in earlier shows. It aims to successfully provide an integrated platform for the new and aspiring Indian models from different cities in the country to make their dream of modeling, fashion, theatre, television and films come true.

The event will be promoted through multiple campaigns which will run across digital platforms and offline media channels. "Beauty pageants are a great platform for individuals to build their confidence and make a difference. They are much more than just being beautiful; they are about being strong physically, mentally as well as emotionally and is a platform where we always encourage new talents. Mr & Miss. Super Model International 2021 is, not just a beauty pageant, but a journey of transformation and self-growth. Our amazing panel members are achievers in their right and have served as an inspiration to our participants. This stage has given many newcomers a chance to be a part of the fashion and entertainment fraternity and we hope to once again make our mark this year too." said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House.

Indian actress Yuvika Chaudhary too expressed her joy and pride for the platform. "I'm glad to be associated with Mr & Miss. Super Model International 2021, a platform that's committed to giving participants a chance to showcase their talent and shine as an individual." "Mr & Miss. Super Model International 2021 isn't just about style and beauty. It is also about being absolutely confident in your own self. While it will have few winners, the show will give a platform to many of them who are sure to rule the ramp in future." said Rannvijay Singh, Indian actor, television personality and VJ.

Prince Narula, brand ambassador for Dreamz Production House shared that the efforts that Sharad and his team put in are commendable.He adds, "We need more such production houses to provide suitable platforms catering to every young talent in India. I relate to the brand not only because I love what they do, but also because of their philosophy of making every moment count and adding vibrancy where you can."

Over the years, Sharad Chaudhary, a well-known personality of the modelling world and known for managing mega shows and events has also worked with many celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Zareen Khan, Urvashi Rautala, Upen Patel, Pooja Chopra, Kainaat Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gizele Thakral, Ajay Chaudhary, Anusha Dandekar, Stefy Patel, BenafshaSoonawalla, Himanshu Soni, Millind Gaba, Rohit Khandelwal, Zoya Afroz, Sahil Khan and many more.

A journey which was started by Sharad alone in 2015 has top celebrities in support now with his production house. Apart from organizing events like fashion & modelling shows, Sharad is now focussing on making web series with high profile celebrities. Sharad is also looking to produce movies in a short time with top celebrities of B-town as he feels the time has come for him to take his production house to new highs.