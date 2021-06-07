Ensure you always look stylish

Gain confidence in your style with fashion advice for styling every look in your closet.

Work your capsule wardrobe



Make sure you have reliable wardrobe staples: an iconic little black dress, a pair of jeans that fit perfectly, a classic blazer, simple T-shirts and button-downs in neutral colours, and an effortless leather jacket (or denim jacket). Investing in a capsule collection of mix-and-match basics (and learning how to style them) is the key to looking put together.

Make sure your clothes fit perfectly



One trick to making any item of clothing look amazing is to hire a good tailor. Tailored clothing not only looks polished, but it also feels more comfortable. Pants that drag on the ground and dresses that bunch up awkwardly won't make you feel stylish. If your capsule wardrobe fits you well, you can start to play with over- and under-sized items in a way that feels fashionable, not sloppy.

Add a belt



Adding a belt to your look is one of the easiest ways to make any outfit look more put-together. It's also a great trick for bringing balance to a look that otherwise might not work—like a long cashmere sweater and billowy midi skirt.

Play with colour

If you're nervous about adding colour to your look, start with just one colorful piece, and keep the rest of your look neutral. As you get more comfortable with colors, you'll learn which color combinations work best for your style. Take a look at a colour wheel for inspiration.

Mix patterns and textures



The days of matching your handbag to your shoes are over. Clashing textures and prints make a bold fashion statement. Start small with neutral patterns like stripes and low-key textures like leather and knits, adding in the sequins and paisleys in small amounts (like a scarf, tie, or clutch) until you learn what works for you.