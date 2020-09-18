Falguni Shane unveils ‘Spectacle Prive’ at India Couture Week 2020

The digital India Couture Week 20/21 kicks off today with a handful of India's leading designers presenting their couture collection. Designers Falguni Shane Peacock, for the first time will present a virtual Fashion Film titled "Spectacle Privé" given fashion and technology have taken on new meaning and a different turn during the pandemic.

"Given the rapid growth of visuals on social media, a powerful new format of communication and expression has emerged.The purpose of this fashion film is an artistic showcase to co-relate and recreate a reverie as the excitement from runway shows live to a new narrative form of showing couture via a fashion film," says Falguni Shane Peacock.

The idea behind is to take viewers behind the scenes to witness the intrinsic effort put in every creation presented in each look. They are using this platform to present our inspirations and to tell the stories of their design concepts and how couture comes to life for us.

To dramatise this, Falguni Shane Peacock will be directing the film. Digital is the way forward and the need of the hour. The fashion industry has been quick to adapt to the new normal.

'Spectacle Prive' aims at taking the audience on goes on backstage as well as putting a collection out there. It's the need of the hour for audiences to see how a collection is put together, the challenges faced, the creative process.

Falguni shares, "We are an international label and we have our representatives in New York, LA, and London.

We have showcased at various international fashion weeks, dressed up most of the stars there, and have retailed at most of the stores there. For any Indian brand to go international, we have to support the international brands. We have struck a balance between supporting international brands along with the local brands, artisans, and resources.

We believe 'Vocal for Local' is a great initiative that takes care of the local artisans by encouraging and creating awareness for local crafts, artisans skills, and manufacturing. It is also about providing them employment opportunities."