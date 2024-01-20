Live
- IDBI Bank logs higher Q3 PAT at Rs 1,458.18 crore
- Will see whether England’s Bazball approach will remain the same, says Zaheer Khan
- Foreign students cross 1 million mark in Canada: Report
- Declare public holiday in Himachal on Jan 22: Ex-CM Thakur
- Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival: Surge in Sabrimala temple pilgrims, so is revenue
- Bengal departmental secretaries summoned to Delhi to discuss pending central dues
- PSU stocks at new 52-week highs, post strong gains
- CCMB scientists unravel genetic history of Ladakh population
- Tribal art, handicraft expos to add charm to Medaram Jatara
- Secunderabad railway station upgradation works proceeding swiftly
Just In
From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, Bollywood celeb-inspired stunning kurta set for this wedding season
Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s floral fascination and pick a kurta set adorned with intricate floral prints
Floral Delight Inspired by Alia Bhatt: Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s floral fascination and pick a kurta set adorned with intricate floral prints. Floral patterns add a touch of freshness and are perfect for daytime events. Pair the kurta with contrasting bottoms, and consider a lightweight dupatta to complete the ensemble.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Contemporary Silhouette: Follow Janhvi Kapoor’s lead in experimenting with contemporary silhouettes. Opt for a kurta set with unique cuts, asymmetrical hems, or cape-style dupattas. Choose modern prints or solid colors to keep the look sophisticated. This style is ideal for those who want to blend tradition with a modern edge.
Harnaz Sandu Contemporary Chic: Follow the lead with contemporary kurta sets, featuring modern silhouettes and bold patterns, ideal for a stylish and trendy appearance.
Tara Sutaria’s Traditional Charm: Embrace traditional charm inspired by Tara Sutaria’s style. Select a heavily embellished kurta set with intricate detailing such as gota patti, zari work, or sequins to create a royal and timeless look. Complete the outfit with traditional jewelry for that extra touch of elegance.
Kiara Advani’s Regal Anarkali: Channel Kiara Advani’s regal vibes by selecting an Anarkali kurta set. Go for rich and vibrant colors like royal blue, emerald green, or deep red. Choose a heavily embroidered Anarkali kurta paired with a flowy skirt or churidar. Don’t forget to add a pair of jhumkas and a maang tikka for a complete ethnic look.