From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, Bollywood celeb-inspired stunning kurta set for this wedding season

Floral Delight Inspired by Alia Bhatt: Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s floral fascination and pick a kurta set adorned with intricate floral prints. Floral patterns add a touch of freshness and are perfect for daytime events. Pair the kurta with contrasting bottoms, and consider a lightweight dupatta to complete the ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Contemporary Silhouette: Follow Janhvi Kapoor’s lead in experimenting with contemporary silhouettes. Opt for a kurta set with unique cuts, asymmetrical hems, or cape-style dupattas. Choose modern prints or solid colors to keep the look sophisticated. This style is ideal for those who want to blend tradition with a modern edge.

Harnaz Sandu Contemporary Chic: Follow the lead with contemporary kurta sets, featuring modern silhouettes and bold patterns, ideal for a stylish and trendy appearance.

Tara Sutaria’s Traditional Charm: Embrace traditional charm inspired by Tara Sutaria’s style. Select a heavily embellished kurta set with intricate detailing such as gota patti, zari work, or sequins to create a royal and timeless look. Complete the outfit with traditional jewelry for that extra touch of elegance.

Kiara Advani’s Regal Anarkali: Channel Kiara Advani’s regal vibes by selecting an Anarkali kurta set. Go for rich and vibrant colors like royal blue, emerald green, or deep red. Choose a heavily embroidered Anarkali kurta paired with a flowy skirt or churidar. Don’t forget to add a pair of jhumkas and a maang tikka for a complete ethnic look.