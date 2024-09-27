Live
Ground-breaking collab ‘Rich Life’ is a cross-cultural hit
The highly anticipated music video for "Rich Life," a ground-breaking collaboration between Indian singer Guru Randhawa, American hip-hop icon Rick Ross, and renowned music producer DJ Shadow Dubai, has officially been released. The video, shot against the stunning backdrop of Dubai's deserts, marks a new chapter in cross-cultural music collaborations.
Produced by Gaurang Doshi and co-produced by Niti Agarwal, "Rich Life" is presented by Somit Jenna, Gaurang Doshi, and TTF Productions LLC. Directed by the talented B2gether Pros duo and visionary filmmaker Andrey QvalKovalev, the video was released on the Phoenixx Music Global platform.
Expressing his excitement, Guru Randhawa said, “It’s been an unforgettable journey working with incredible artists like Rick Ross and DJ Shadow. This project is experimental but also something we feel the audience will connect with instantly. Personally, the experience has been unforgettable, and I’m thrilled that everyone will finally witness it."
Rick Ross, famed for his larger-than-life persona and signature style, brings his distinctive flair to the track, while DJ Shadow Dubai infuses the production with an electronic touch, creating a perfect blend of East meets West. The collaboration aims to bring something fresh to fans globally, merging hip-hop with modern Indian music.
Rick Ross shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Without music, life would be a mistake. It was a pleasure working with Guru Randhawa and DJ Shadow Dubai. Collaborations like this bridge cultures and unite music lovers under one umbrella.”
Set against the picturesque dunes of Dubai, the music video showcases luxury and opulence, perfectly aligning with the song’s theme of living a "rich life." The star-studded cast, dynamic visuals, and powerful beats have already made waves in both Indian and international music circles. Fans can stream "Rich Life" on all major platforms, as the track continues to build excitement worldwide. This monumental collaboration is not only shaping the future of music but is also setting new standards for global partnerships in the industry.