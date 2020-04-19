Happy Birthday Eesha Rebba: The Fashion Tale Of This Beautiful Actress
EeshaRebba This pretty actress has made her debut to Telugu Film Industry with the flick 'AntakuMundu Aa Taravatha' which is directed by MohangantiIndraganti.
Going with her first film title, her career is also divided exactly the same according to the title. Although she has not dome many flicks, she made us eye on her with her ace acting skills and elegant fashion tales.
Today being Eesha's birthday, we Hans India have come up with the amazing fashion tale of this charming diva… Have a look!
This was Ugadi 2020 special attire of this Telugu actress. Eesha mesmerized all and sundry with her traditional attire… She wore a yellow lehenga which is enhanced with silver embroidery. The stack of bangles and modish choker best complimented her look.
Turning office wear into a modish one is the latest fad. Eesha also did the same and sported in maroon coloured office wear. The striped jacket along with the fish cut pencil skirt gave her a modish look…
We liked all her attires to the core and showed off her magic through her alluring looks!!!
