Happy Birthday Eesha Rebba: The Fashion Tale Of This Beautiful Actress

EeshaRebba This pretty actress has made her debut to Telugu Film Industry with the flick 'AntakuMundu Aa Taravatha' which is directed by MohangantiIndraganti.

Going with her first film title, her career is also divided exactly the same according to the title. Although she has not dome many flicks, she made us eye on her with her ace acting skills and elegant fashion tales.

Today being Eesha's birthday, we Hans India have come up with the amazing fashion tale of this charming diva… Have a look!

This was Ugadi 2020 special attire of this Telugu actress. Eesha mesmerized all and sundry with her traditional attire… She wore a yellow lehenga which is enhanced with silver embroidery. The stack of bangles and modish choker best complimented her look.This is another masterpiece from Eesha… She wore a white net gown and made us fall for her. The shimmery makeup along with smoky eyes added the extra oomph factor to her off-shoulder gown.This one is the casual western attire of this Subramanyapuram lead lady. Eesha sported in a rugged denim and teamed it up with the off-shoulder white top. Those white sneakers perfectly suited her casual attire and made her look chic.Wow… We definitely fell short of words looking at this awesome pic!!! Eesha was seen in traditional six-yard wonder piece. She wore a golden orange pattu saree and paired it with intricate embroidery orange blouse. Coming to her ornaments, the long Gottapusala necklace and matching earrings were too good and gave her a regal look. She added antic maang tikka and went with stack of golden bangles… Along with those wowsome ornaments, she went with gajra braid.Eesha's modern pic has made us fall for her… She wore a full-sleeved black top and teamed it up with ash-cloured skirt which has white prints all over.Eesha looked chic in shimmery makeup and flowy tresses.Turning office wear into a modish one is the latest fad. Eesha also did the same and sported in maroon coloured office wear. The striped jacket along with the fish cut pencil skirt gave her a modish look…