Hyderabad Biggest Jewellery Exhibition by Sri Krishna Jewellers at Taj Krishna

Hyderabad: Sri Krishna Jewellers organized Hyderabad’s largest-ever jewellery exhibition at the prestigious Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, From 18th to 20th January 2025. The three-day extravaganza promises to be a spectacular showcase of the finest jewellery craftsmanship.

The exhibition spans an impressive 10,000 sq., brings together a stunning collection of precious masterpieces in dazzling diamonds, heritage polki designs, intricate kundan creations, and luxury solitaire jewellery. Each piece is a testament to our land's rich artistry, blending timeless tradition with contemporary design.

“This exhibition is our way of celebrating jewellery as art,” says Akhilesh Agrawal, Director of Sri Krishna Jewellers. “Every piece is carefully chosen to reflect unmatched craftsmanship and elegance for today’s connoisseurs.”

The exposition promises an exclusive, personalised experience for every visitor, truly a grand celebration.