AP created power sector milestone with True-Down: Minister

Gannavaram (Krishna district): Minister for energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar said that the state government has once again created history in the power sector by implementing the ‘True-Down’ mechanism for the first time, resulting in a reduction of electricity tariffs by 13 paise per unit. He said the state government has also taken the unprecedented step of bearing an electricity dues burden of Rs 4,498 crore on behalf of consumers, significantly easing financial pressure on the public.

The energy minister, along with chief secretary K Vijayanand, government whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, and senior officials of power utilities, inaugurated a 132/33 kV substation constructed by APTransco at Gannavaram Airport here on Monday.

APTransco joint managing director G Surya Sai Praveenchand, directors A K V Bhaskar, J V Rao, N V Ramana Murthy and other senior officers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar said that while the previous government resorted to repeated tariff hikes due to unscientific power purchase decisions, the present coalition government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu corrected the system in a transparent manner. He reiterated that there would be no power tariff hike during the five-year term, safeguarding the interests of farmers, domestic consumers, and all sections of society.

The minister said the new substation was built at a cost of about Rs 30 crore and would strengthen power infrastructure in and around Amaravati and Vijayawada. Special focus is being given to improving substations and power lines to avoid low-voltage problems for the airport and nearby farming areas.

He said power line losses have been reduced from 16 per cent to below 11 per cent, and over 75,000 agricultural power connections have been released. He also highlighted the Solar Rooftop Programme, under which BC beneficiaries receive subsidies up to Rs.98,000, while SC and ST beneficiaries are provided systems free of cost.

Chief secretary Vijayanand stated that with the development of the airport, the newly constructed 132/33 kV Substation would play a crucial role in providing quality and uninterrupted 24×7 power supply to the airport, surrounding two mandals, and nearby villages. He said that the new substation would significantly reduce the load on the existing Ganguru Substation and also serve as a second power source for the airport, ensuring that there are no power disruptions under any circumstances.

Further, he said that the government is focusing on ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, reducing electricity charges, minimising technical and transmission losses, and identifying high-loss transmission corridors. With the commissioning of this substation, transmission losses in the area have also been reduced, he added.