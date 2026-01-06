Atchanna pushes vigilance, price forecasts to boost horticulture

Vijayawada: Directing officials to closely monitor mango crops during the critical flowering and fruit-setting stages, ensure timely pest-control measures, and prepare advance price projections for major horticultural produce, agriculture minister K Atchannaidu on Monday issued a series of key instructions to strengthen crop management and farmer support systems in the state.

The minister issued these directions while conducting a comprehensive review of the horticulture sector at his camp office here. He stressed that heightened vigilance during sensitive crop stages was essential to minimise losses and secure better yields, particularly for mango farmers.

Atchannaidu instructed officials to collect advance price estimates for cocoa and other horticultural crops and submit detailed reports to the government well in time. Accurate market forecasting, he said, was crucial for enabling timely policy interventions and protecting farmers’ incomes from price volatility.

Referring to the proposed chilli conference, the minister asked officials to facilitate in-depth discussions involving farmers and other stakeholders on cultivation practices, quality standards and prevailing price trends.

Such consultations would help farmers adopt best practices and enhance their competitiveness in domestic and export markets, he noted. Emphasising efficient water management, Atchannaidu directed officials to ensure that drip and sprinkler irrigation equipment is supplied to every eligible farmer who has applied under government schemes.

He also called for greater awareness on advanced micro-irrigation technologies, including rainport systems and automation-based irrigation methods, to improve water-use efficiency and productivity.

The minister further instructed officials to prepare crop-wise action plans along with advance price projections for all major horticultural crops in the state. A planned and systematic approach, he said, would enable the government to respond effectively to market fluctuations and climatic challenges, while ensuring sustainable growth of the horticulture sector.

Horticulture director Dr K Srinivasulu, senior officials M Venkateswarlu, APMIP project officer C B Harinath Reddy and others attended the review.