APGenco achieves record 6,009 MW power generation

Vijayawada: AP gencomanaging director S Nagalakshmi on Monday said that focused operational and financial interventions have significantly strengthened thermal power generation across Andhra Pradesh, enabling Genco to achieve a record generation of 6,009 MW. She said the measures have enhanced generation capacity, reduced operational constraints, and ensured a reliable power supply to meet the State’s growing electricity demand.

Nagalakshmi conducted a comprehensive review with APGenco directors and senior officials to assess initiatives related to coal quality, fuel logistics, maintenance, and financial management. She highlighted that the availability of high Gross Calorific Value (GCV) coal was ensured through effective coordination with Eastern Coalfields and Singareni Collieries, supported by timely payments to washeries and the maintenance of healthy coal stocks of 9 to 10 days at all thermal plants.

She said the restoration of electrostatic precipitators (ESP) at SDSTPS Unit-1 and rectification of ID fan blades at NTTPS Unit-8 have resulted in an additional 150 to 200 MW of power generation.

Strategic improvements at the RTPP, including ash plant rectifications and the arrangement of high-GCV coal, have further improved plant performance, she added.

The MD stressed the importance of weekly performance reviews, adoption of best Operation and Maintenance practices, and strict accountability. She also cited key financial initiatives, including a Rs.1,000 crore working capital loan from Hudco and Capex loans for renovation and modernisation of thermal and hydel plants. She added that negotiations with banks to reduce interest rates have resulted in annual savings of Rs 60 crore, along with the recovery of Rs 17 crore in penal interest.

Nagalakshmi expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and chief secretary K Vijayanand for their guidance and support, reaffirming APGenco’s commitment to operational excellence, fuel optimisation, and reliable power supply across the state.