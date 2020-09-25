Lakme fashion week launches 3 designer labels for new gennext batch of LFW 2020

Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) announces the 30th batch of its most prestigious talent discovery programs –GenNext. Three winning designers were chosen from the first ever virtual jury selection process that saw participation from over 200 aspiring applicants. The selected designers will be presenting their creations by INIFD at Lakmé Fashion Week's first ever digital destination to be hosted between 21st to 25th October.

Given the physical limitations of submitting one's designs this season, the applicants had to submit a video montage of their ensembles to complement their presentation. The applicants were shortlisted and presented their collections digitally to an expert jury comprising Anaita Shroff Adajania, Amit Aggarwal, Pernia Qureshi, Tina Tahiliani, GenNext mentor Sabina Chopra along with Ashwath Swaminathan- Head of Innovations, Lakmé and Jaspreet Chandok, Head of Lifestyle Businesses, IMG Reliance.

After being announced winners, the new GenNext designers Dhātu Design Studio by Anmol Sharma, ¬- MISHÉ by Bhumika & Minakshi Ahluwalia and THE LOOM ART by Aarushi Kilawat were taken through a series of Masterclasses over 3 days with Sabina Chopra, the Lakmé Fashion Week team as well as industry experts to give an understanding of brand building, business and marketing skills in addition to feedback and advice on their upcoming showcase and collection.

All 3 winning designers are conscious designers and have a sustainable collection. GenNext, for the first time, will be showcasing a fully sustainable collection on day 1 of Lakmé Fashion Week. This season, 'Sustainable Fashion Day' is going to be celebrated on both day 1 & 2.

In order to address the uncertain times that the design community is challenged with, Lakmé Fashion Week this season has announced several initiatives to support the GenNext designers that have been introduced in the past as well. LFW will provide free stall space to all GenNext designers in the LFW virtual showroom. These GenNext designers will also get the opportunity to be a part of the schedule through a look book format of showcase without any designer fees. LFW will also support the GenNext designers through promotions on the LFW digital handles for the next 6 months to help them market their brands.

Since its inception, the 'INIFD presents GenNext' programme has been famed for identifying new talent, providing young designers with a nurturing platform, and turning them into the new design stars of the industry. This season, unlike any other before, the GenNext program takes on a new avatar and gives the winning designers the chance to showcase their creations in a first of its kind virtual format.

Announcing the latest batch of GenNext designers, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé said, "Discovering new talent who will be the future of fashion is one of the key pillars of Lakmé Fashion Week. We look forward to the 30th batch of the GenNext program display their collections on the virtual runway and reinvent the paradigms of fashion to be more future fit."