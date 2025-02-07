Manish Malhotra’s World Collection Shines at Dubai Fashion Week 2025

Manish Malhotra unveiled his much-anticipated World Collection: Dubai at Dubai Fashion Week 2025, celebrating India's rich artisanal heritage infused with global fashion influences. The grand showcase, held on February 6, 2025, marked a fitting conclusion to the prestigious fashion event.

Supermodels Steal the Show

Renowned international models Valery Kaufman and Adriana Lima took center stage, setting the tone for a spectacular display. Kaufman opened the show in a striking tassel-adorned column gown, while Lima closed it in a breathtaking sequin and pearl-encrusted strapless creation. Their presence added an international appeal to Malhotra's luxurious designs.

A Fusion of Elegance and Contemporary Flair

Malhotra’s collection catered to modern, sophisticated fashion enthusiasts, blending shimmering sequins, handwoven brocades, and ethereal pearls with fluid drapes and structured silhouettes. The runway featured a mix of abaya-inspired styles, kaftans, oversized blazers, pantsuits, and floor-length jackets, reflecting a balance between tradition and contemporary trends.

A Palette of Luxury and Innovation

The designer explored an opulent colour palette, transitioning from classic gold and silver to monochrome blacks and whites, bold neon accents, and multi-coloured hues. Pantone’s 2025 Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, was also incorporated into striking ensembles, adding depth to the collection.

Indian Supermodels Add to the Glamour

The runway sparkled with iconic Indian supermodels Deepti Gujral, Candice Pinto, and Lakshmi Rana, all of whom are long-time muses of Malhotra. Their bold, structured silhouettes embodied power and elegance, enhancing the glamour quotient of the showcase.

Statement Accessories and High Jewellery

No Manish Malhotra show is complete without exquisite jewellery. Models adorned bold brooches, statement necklaces, and regal haathphools, redefining luxury accessories for the modern connoisseur.

Star-Studded Front Row

Adding to the grandeur, Bollywood celebrities and industry stalwarts graced the front row, including Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Vijay Varma, Malaika Arora, Urmila Matondkar, and Rasha Thadani. Their presence further elevated the evening’s star power.

With a perfect blend of heritage craftsmanship, contemporary aesthetics, and international appeal, Manish Malhotra’s World Collection: Dubai set a new benchmark in global fashion.