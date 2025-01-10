Meru Antaragni 2025: A fusion of art and sustainability

Meru International School in Hyderabad hosted its annual art exhibition, "Meru Antaragni 2025," highlighting the fusion of art and sustainability. Featuring impressive works crafted from recycled materials, the exhibition emphasized environmental consciousness.

Inaugurated by distinguished guests, including Mr. Ravinder Rao, Chairman of Yashoda Hospitals, and Ms. Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, Founder of Meru International School, the event displayed unique pieces such as a "Best-Out-of-Waste" clock and a papier-mâché tree trunk.

The exhibition was praised for promoting creativity alongside social responsibility, inspiring innovative problem-solving while addressing global issues, reinforcing the school’s commitment to nurturing responsible global citizens.